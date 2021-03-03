accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
267
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
phase1
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
127
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
point
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3629
visites since opening :
4937293
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Résultat] Top 10 / Wii / Gamekyo
Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux Wii.
10)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword / 12 Points
2011
9)
Pandora's Tower / 13 Points
2012
8 )
Super Mario Galaxy 2 / 14 Points
2010
7)
metroid Prime 3 / 15 Points
2007
6)
Muramasa: The Demon Blade / 16 Points
2009
5)
Donkey Kong Country Returns / 17 Points
2010
4)
The Last Story/ 18 Points
2012
2)
The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess / 25 Points
2006
2)
Xenoblade Chronicles / 25 Points
2011
1)
Super Mario Galaxy / 26 Points
2007
Mention honorable avec 10 Points
:
Mario Kart Wii / Madworld / No More heroes / Okami
Le constat est de voir que la majorité des jeux dans le top "10" sont des exclusivités (édité par Nintendo).
Merci aux 39 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Tous les jeux Wii avec leur point respectif
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
famimax
,
axlenz
,
shigerumawa
,
nindo64
posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
20
)
famimax
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:01 PM
Mouais... ^^
nosphor68
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:03 PM
Zelda Skyward Sword dans le Top 10....... Il a rien a faire là dedans
axlenz
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:09 PM
jolie top! Il y en a plein que je n'ai pas fait dans le top mais quand je regarde les trailers ça donne vraiment envie
axlenz
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:10 PM
tous* les jeux Wii
allanoix
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:10 PM
Cest le top 10 switch?
populus
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:11 PM
Pas de SSBB ni de Mario Kart Wii
shigerumawa
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:17 PM
si je n'avais pas été censuré ce Top aurait eu bien meilleure allure
shinz0
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:19 PM
Skyward Sword dans le top n'en déplaise aux détracteurs
Mario Galaxy 1 & 2
Twilight Princess et Xenoblade Chronicles
gareauxloups
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:21 PM
allanoix
Pas encore
potion2swag
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 02:48 PM
Tellement flou
liberty
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 03:02 PM
potion2swag
fais gaffe, Nintendo va trouver ce nouveau prétexte pour nous faire des versions Switch
yurius
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 03:13 PM
Ça va le top est assez cohérent je trouve, pleins d'autres jeux auraient mérité d'apparaître dedans aussi.
C'est la qu'on se rend compte que la wii avait tout de même on bon catalogue de jeux (gamer) malgré tout.
potion2swag
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 03:15 PM
liberty
C'est déjà enclenché chez l'artisan
Ca me rappelle la douce époque des remasters 360/PS3 et des pro-N qui disaient "olol les moutons qui rachètent des versions HD, où sont les vrais jeux ???"...
liberty
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 03:22 PM
potion2swag
en même temps Wii et HD... C'est pour ça toute la frustration de l'époque ps360 se retrouve sur Switch mdr. Mais pas ce demandés. Comme Starfox, f zéro.. Non y a Miitopia mdr
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 03:34 PM
Donkey kong country, ce coup de genie sortie de nulle part à l époque
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 03:49 PM
shigerumawa
Je ne censure pas, je demande juste de respecter le cadre donné.
eldrick
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 04:14 PM
Last story et pandora tower dans un top 10 soit le classement est douteux soit la wii faisait peur comme console.
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 04:16 PM
Il y a Muramasa, Last Story et Xenoblade... tout va bien
pizza3fromage
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 04:28 PM
Zelda ss dans le top 10
nosphor68
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 04:38 PM
pizza3fromage
oui c’est une grosse blague, un Madworld par exemple aurait largement mérité d’être dans le Top 10
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mario Galaxy 1 & 2
Twilight Princess et Xenoblade Chronicles
Pas encore
C'est la qu'on se rend compte que la wii avait tout de même on bon catalogue de jeux (gamer) malgré tout.
Ca me rappelle la douce époque des remasters 360/PS3 et des pro-N qui disaient "olol les moutons qui rachètent des versions HD, où sont les vrais jeux ???"...