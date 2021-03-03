profile
[Résultat] Top 10 / Wii / Gamekyo




Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux Wii.

10) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword / 12 Points

2011


9) Pandora's Tower / 13 Points

2012


8 ) Super Mario Galaxy 2 / 14 Points

2010


7) metroid Prime 3 / 15 Points

2007


6) Muramasa: The Demon Blade / 16 Points

2009


5) Donkey Kong Country Returns / 17 Points

2010


4) The Last Story/ 18 Points

2012


2) The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess / 25 Points

2006

2) Xenoblade Chronicles / 25 Points

2011


1) Super Mario Galaxy / 26 Points

2007


Mention honorable avec 10 Points :
Mario Kart Wii / Madworld / No More heroes / Okami


Le constat est de voir que la majorité des jeux dans le top "10" sont des exclusivités (édité par Nintendo).

Merci aux 39 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tous les jeux Wii avec leur point respectif
    famimax, axlenz, shigerumawa, nindo64
    posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (20)
    famimax posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:01 PM
    Mouais... ^^
    nosphor68 posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:03 PM
    Zelda Skyward Sword dans le Top 10....... Il a rien a faire là dedans
    axlenz posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:09 PM
    jolie top! Il y en a plein que je n'ai pas fait dans le top mais quand je regarde les trailers ça donne vraiment envie
    axlenz posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:10 PM
    tous* les jeux Wii
    allanoix posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:10 PM
    Cest le top 10 switch?
    populus posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:11 PM
    Pas de SSBB ni de Mario Kart Wii
    shigerumawa posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:17 PM
    si je n'avais pas été censuré ce Top aurait eu bien meilleure allure
    shinz0 posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:19 PM
    Skyward Sword dans le top n'en déplaise aux détracteurs

    Mario Galaxy 1 & 2

    Twilight Princess et Xenoblade Chronicles
    gareauxloups posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:21 PM
    allanoix
    Pas encore
    potion2swag posted the 03/03/2021 at 02:48 PM
    Tellement flou
    liberty posted the 03/03/2021 at 03:02 PM
    potion2swag fais gaffe, Nintendo va trouver ce nouveau prétexte pour nous faire des versions Switch
    yurius posted the 03/03/2021 at 03:13 PM
    Ça va le top est assez cohérent je trouve, pleins d'autres jeux auraient mérité d'apparaître dedans aussi.
    C'est la qu'on se rend compte que la wii avait tout de même on bon catalogue de jeux (gamer) malgré tout.
    potion2swag posted the 03/03/2021 at 03:15 PM
    liberty C'est déjà enclenché chez l'artisan

    Ca me rappelle la douce époque des remasters 360/PS3 et des pro-N qui disaient "olol les moutons qui rachètent des versions HD, où sont les vrais jeux ???"...
    liberty posted the 03/03/2021 at 03:22 PM
    potion2swag en même temps Wii et HD... C'est pour ça toute la frustration de l'époque ps360 se retrouve sur Switch mdr. Mais pas ce demandés. Comme Starfox, f zéro.. Non y a Miitopia mdr
    fan2jeux posted the 03/03/2021 at 03:34 PM
    Donkey kong country, ce coup de genie sortie de nulle part à l époque
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/03/2021 at 03:49 PM
    shigerumawa Je ne censure pas, je demande juste de respecter le cadre donné.
    eldrick posted the 03/03/2021 at 04:14 PM
    Last story et pandora tower dans un top 10 soit le classement est douteux soit la wii faisait peur comme console.
    xenofamicom posted the 03/03/2021 at 04:16 PM
    Il y a Muramasa, Last Story et Xenoblade... tout va bien
    pizza3fromage posted the 03/03/2021 at 04:28 PM
    Zelda ss dans le top 10
    nosphor68 posted the 03/03/2021 at 04:38 PM
    pizza3fromage oui c’est une grosse blague, un Madworld par exemple aurait largement mérité d’être dans le Top 10
