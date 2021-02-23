.Coco l'asticot.
State of Play jeudi.
Jeudi 25 Fevrier à 23H.Voila c'est tout.En vous remerciant.
    minbox
    posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:03 PM by kurosama
    comments (56)
    altendorf posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:04 PM
    HAHA. C'est vraiment concis comme article
    goldmen33 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:05 PM
    Ah enfin après les mauvaises infos le gameplay!!
    birdgameful posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:05 PM
    Simple et efficace !
    kurosama posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:06 PM
    En esperant voir du God Of War.
    Ca durera 30 minutes normalement.
    marcus62 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:07 PM
    Un State of Play qui sera probablement centré sur Returnal.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:07 PM
    https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1364334381876273159
    axlenz posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:07 PM
    ça va nous montrer comment faire de bons direct
    marcus62 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:08 PM
    Et j'espère avoir des nouvelles sur Kena !
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:09 PM
    marcus62 Returnal et Ratchet and Clank : Rift Apart, mais aussi d'autres choses j'imagine.
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:09 PM
    https://twitter.com/LiGOTYutenantD/status/1364334748508823554 />
    fdestroyer posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:09 PM
    Si ils montrent trop de jeux PS5 ça va juste créer de la frustration, vu que la console va rester introuvable encore un bon moment :S
    echizen posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:10 PM
    Kena please avec la date!!
    denton posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:11 PM
    10 jeux dont de nouvelles annonces
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:11 PM
    Peut-être le "PlayStation VR 2" ?
    nosphor68 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:11 PM
    J’aime cette rapidité de poster Kurosama
    altendorf posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:12 PM
    "Will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase. The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Can’t wait to hear what you think! And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead."
    onihanzo posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:13 PM
    Enfin Elden Ring... On a failli attendre.
    midomashakil posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:13 PM
    svp silent hills made in kojima
    kinectical posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:14 PM
    Peut être enfin avoir un annonce d’un patch ps5 pour TLOU 2
    marcus62 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:14 PM
    skuldleif : C'est quoi ? La page n'existe plus sur ton lien.

    nicolasgourry : Oui voilà, je pense aussi.

    Sinon je pense que c'est trop tôt pour dévoiler le PS VR 2 qui n'est pas prévu pour tout de suite.
    axlenz posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:15 PM
    Shanks Alors comme ça l'annonce du State of Play n'est pas encore en home ??? Pour le Nintendo direct t'étais bien plus rapide! On voit maintenant tes préférences au grand jour !!!
    wilhelm posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:15 PM
    Ça va quand même être dur de passer après Skyward Sword HD.
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:16 PM
    marcus62 un pro-s fou qui repond au tweet state of play comme quoi ils parleraient de jeux ps4/ps5 par:
    "Stop lying. Everything will also be on PC. Gaming is going down the toilet."
    zekk posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:17 PM


    skuldleif tu vas nous relayer tout les tweets débiles ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:17 PM
    skuldleif

    le joueur pc doit juste être patient c'est tout
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
    et il ajoute ceci
    The State of Play will probably be better than the Nintendo Direct, but if they use the word exclusive for anything I’m giving it an F by default.

    https://twitter.com/LiGOTYutenantD/status/1364335297824227330
    orichimarugin posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
    Marcus62 10 jeux montrés sur ce state of play donc oui returnal mais pas que
    marcus62 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
    skuldleif : Ah d'accord

    Je pensais que c'était plus lié à un leak pour le State of Play le 25...
    wu posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
    Returnal
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:19 PM
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:20 PM
    bon apres nintendo et sony ca serait bien que MS se bouge le cul
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:21 PM
    skuldleif avec un peu de chance, Microsoft va suivre.
    altendorf posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:21 PM
    skuldleif Philou avait une conf sur la R&D et l'IA, c'est déjà bien non ?
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:22 PM
    skuldleif Quoi, t'as envie d'avoir des news sur...
    Euuuuh...

    Halo Infinite et...

    Euuuh

    Le Game Pass ?

    sora78 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:24 PM
    Nan mais vraiment y a déjà des gens qui se hype alors qu'on aura du RE8 et du Kena au mieux

    Ratchet aura son State Of Play dédié mi-Mai et Returnal mi-Avril.
    Le reste y aura du jeu indé.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:25 PM
    suzukube Des news sur : Hellblade 2 / Everwild / Project : Mara Perfect Dark / Tunic ça me va.
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:26 PM
    suzukube arettteeeeeeeeeeeeu
    eh bah d'abord ya the punk scorne et wharameur
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:27 PM
    sora78 Pour Kena et Resident evil 8 (une autre démo, on sait jamais), ça serait cool, d'avoir une date (Kena) et un nouveau trailer (Pour les 2).
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:27 PM
    des jeux tres attendu vous en conviendrez comme prevu MS etale le launch sur la tartine 2021 et du coup ya pas de gout
    skuldleif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:30 PM
    altendorf ouep l'ia c'est le futur 100 Milliards de personnes sur un serveur il a dits ( les fourmis les poules etc.. seront compté comme des personnes grace au progrès et a l'ia)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:30 PM
    sora78 Une démo pour "Deathloop" avec un nouveau trailer, ça pourrait le faire aussi.
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:30 PM
    nicolasgourry attend il est pas sorti Tunic ? J'ai l'impression d'y jouer depuis 3 ans à ce jeu

    Le pauvre va sortir dans l'indifférence total au milieu du Game Pass :/
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:31 PM
    sora78 nicolasgourry DeathLoop dans le Playstation Plus Day One pour voir skuldleif se décomposer
    smashfan posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:32 PM
    Oddworld soulstorm aura sa date !
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:33 PM
    kurosama il a pété gamekyo, 42 commentaires avec 11 mots, qui dit mieux ?
    altendorf posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:35 PM
    skuldleif XD
    nosphor68 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:35 PM
    suzukube c’est un génie Kurosama et on le félicite pour ça
    foxstep posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:35 PM
    sora78 posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:36 PM
    nicolasgourry ce sera le cas, je pense même que Kena sera offert sur le Playstation Plus le mois de sa sortie.


    J'imagine qu'il y aura aussi une version PS5 de FFVII et Street Fighter V puis 2 ou 3 jeux OSEF.


    Mon State Of Play idéal mais pas irréalisable :

    *Gros Trailer Resident Evil 8
    *Trailer + date de sortie de Kena Bridge Of Spirits
    *Update PS5 pour Bloodborne
    *Une grosse extension pour Demon's Souls
    *Annonce du rachat de Bluepoint Games.
    foxstep posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:38 PM
    skuldleif The State of Play will probably be better than the Nintendo Direct

    Pas besoin d'etre leaker pour savoir ça
    guiguif posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:38 PM
    Apparement yaura Silent Hill
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:38 PM
    foxstep Annonce de Final Fantasy VIIII Remake.
    minbox posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:43 PM
    liberty posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:50 PM
    Kurosama la communication chez Sony et la tienne même combat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExaAYIKsDBI
    orichimarugin posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:50 PM
    Sora78 c'est carrement du domaine du rêve là!
    ça serait trop classe un dlc de demon's souls et le remaster ps5 60fps de bloodborne
    kaiserstark posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:54 PM
    guiguif Tu as vu ça où ?
