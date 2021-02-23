accueil
Coco l'asticot.
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
131
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
tvirus
,
supatony
,
boyd
,
vonkuru
,
youki
,
totoya
,
alexkidd
,
sokarius
,
vincerom
,
grayfoxx
,
m4nhunt
,
escobar
,
tonytru4n
,
balle
,
greil93
,
jazzman
,
zabuza
,
kizito5
,
sboubi
,
voxen
,
trungz
,
lanni
,
svenzo
,
teel
,
papysnake
,
wanda
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
cuthbert
,
strifedcloud
,
musashimiyamoto
,
battossai
,
lucrate
,
estellise
,
sephiroth07
,
asakim
,
minx
,
liquidus
,
dabaz
,
idd
,
alozius
,
aiolia081
,
jaune
,
rosewood
,
binou87
,
docteurdeggman
,
svr
,
hipou
,
stonesjack
,
shincloud
,
achille
,
000000000000000000
,
loudiyi
,
pokute
,
thor
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
kasumi
,
krjc
,
hipo
,
soulshunt
,
shanks
,
momotaros
,
giusnake
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
darkvador
,
gunotak
,
drakeramore
,
musicforlife
,
elricyann
,
chester
,
asus
,
hyoga57
,
darkyx
,
minbox
,
vlade
,
diablass59
,
dx93
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
arngrim
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
gizmo2142
,
link80
,
tuni
,
link49
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
bladagun
,
kisukesan
,
kenpokan
,
odv78
,
drockspace
,
spawnini
,
opthomas
,
guyllan
,
leonr4
,
ninja17
,
iiii
,
traveller
,
mugimando
,
supasaiyajin
,
duff15
,
neckbreaker71
,
darkparadize
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
osiris
,
spartan1985
,
mikazaki
,
iglooo
,
stampead
,
biboys
,
siil
,
crimson7
,
gunhedtv
,
jwolf
,
negan
,
klapo
,
torotoro59
,
receiversms
,
hijikatamayora13
,
cloc
,
kamina
,
suzukube
,
shigeryu
,
altendorf
,
zamale38
kurosama
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 950
950
visites since opening : 1192541
1192541
kurosama
> blog
State of Play jeudi.
Jeudi 25 Fevrier à 23H.Voila c'est tout.En vous remerciant.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:03 PM by kurosama
kurosama
comments ( 56 )
56
)
altendorf
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:04 PM
HAHA. C'est vraiment concis comme article
goldmen33
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:05 PM
Ah enfin après les mauvaises infos le gameplay!!
birdgameful
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:05 PM
Simple et efficace !
kurosama
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:06 PM
En esperant voir du God Of War.
Ca durera 30 minutes normalement.
marcus62
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:07 PM
Un State of Play qui sera probablement centré sur Returnal.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:07 PM
https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1364334381876273159
axlenz
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:07 PM
ça va nous montrer comment faire de bons direct
marcus62
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:08 PM
Et j'espère avoir des nouvelles sur Kena !
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:09 PM
marcus62
Returnal et Ratchet and Clank : Rift Apart, mais aussi d'autres choses j'imagine.
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:09 PM
https://twitter.com/LiGOTYutenantD/status/1364334748508823554
/>
fdestroyer
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:09 PM
Si ils montrent trop de jeux PS5 ça va juste créer de la frustration, vu que la console va rester introuvable encore un bon moment :S
echizen
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:10 PM
Kena please avec la date!!
denton
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:11 PM
10 jeux dont de nouvelles annonces
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:11 PM
Peut-être le "PlayStation VR 2" ?
nosphor68
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:11 PM
J’aime cette rapidité de poster
Kurosama
altendorf
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:12 PM
"Will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase. The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Can’t wait to hear what you think! And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead."
onihanzo
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:13 PM
Enfin Elden Ring... On a failli attendre.
midomashakil
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:13 PM
svp silent hills made in kojima
kinectical
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:14 PM
Peut être enfin avoir un annonce d’un patch ps5 pour TLOU 2
marcus62
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:14 PM
skuldleif
: C'est quoi ? La page n'existe plus sur ton lien.
nicolasgourry
: Oui voilà, je pense aussi.
Sinon je pense que c'est trop tôt pour dévoiler le PS VR 2 qui n'est pas prévu pour tout de suite.
axlenz
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:15 PM
Shanks
Alors comme ça l'annonce du State of Play n'est pas encore en home ??? Pour le Nintendo direct t'étais bien plus rapide! On voit maintenant tes préférences au grand jour !!!
wilhelm
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:15 PM
Ça va quand même être dur de passer après Skyward Sword HD.
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:16 PM
marcus62
un pro-s fou qui repond au tweet state of play comme quoi ils parleraient de jeux ps4/ps5 par:
"Stop lying. Everything will also be on PC. Gaming is going down the toilet."
zekk
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:17 PM
skuldleif
tu vas nous relayer tout les tweets débiles ?
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:17 PM
skuldleif
le joueur pc doit juste être patient c'est tout
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
et il ajoute ceci
The State of Play will probably be better than the Nintendo Direct, but if they use the word exclusive for anything I’m giving it an F by default.
https://twitter.com/LiGOTYutenantD/status/1364335297824227330
orichimarugin
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
Marcus62
10 jeux montrés sur ce state of play donc oui returnal mais pas que
marcus62
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
skuldleif
: Ah d'accord
Je pensais que c'était plus lié à un leak pour le State of Play le 25...
wu
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:18 PM
Returnal
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:19 PM
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:20 PM
bon apres nintendo et sony ca serait bien que MS se bouge le cul
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:21 PM
skuldleif
avec un peu de chance, Microsoft va suivre.
altendorf
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:21 PM
skuldleif
Philou avait une conf sur la R&D et l'IA, c'est déjà bien non ?
suzukube
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:22 PM
skuldleif
Quoi, t'as envie d'avoir des news sur...
Euuuuh...
Halo Infinite et...
Euuuh
Le Game Pass ?
sora78
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:24 PM
Nan mais vraiment y a déjà des gens qui se hype alors qu'on aura du RE8 et du Kena au mieux
Ratchet aura son State Of Play dédié mi-Mai et Returnal mi-Avril.
Le reste y aura du jeu indé.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:25 PM
suzukube
Des news sur : Hellblade 2 / Everwild / Project : Mara Perfect Dark / Tunic ça me va.
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:26 PM
suzukube
arettteeeeeeeeeeeeu
eh bah d'abord ya the punk scorne et wharameur
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:27 PM
sora78
Pour Kena et Resident evil 8 (une autre démo, on sait jamais), ça serait cool, d'avoir une date (Kena) et un nouveau trailer (Pour les 2).
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:27 PM
des jeux tres attendu vous en conviendrez
comme prevu MS etale le launch sur la tartine 2021 et du coup ya pas de gout
skuldleif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:30 PM
altendorf
ouep l'ia c'est le futur 100 Milliards de personnes sur un serveur il a dits ( les fourmis les poules etc.. seront compté comme des personnes grace au progrès et a l'ia)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:30 PM
sora78
Une démo pour "Deathloop" avec un nouveau trailer, ça pourrait le faire aussi.
suzukube
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:30 PM
nicolasgourry
attend il est pas sorti Tunic ? J'ai l'impression d'y jouer depuis 3 ans à ce jeu
Le pauvre va sortir dans l'indifférence total au milieu du Game Pass :/
suzukube
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:31 PM
sora78
nicolasgourry
DeathLoop dans le Playstation Plus Day One pour voir
skuldleif
se décomposer
smashfan
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:32 PM
Oddworld soulstorm aura sa date !
suzukube
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:33 PM
kurosama
il a pété gamekyo, 42 commentaires avec 11 mots, qui dit mieux ?
altendorf
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:35 PM
skuldleif
XD
nosphor68
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:35 PM
suzukube
c’est un génie
Kurosama
et on le félicite pour ça
foxstep
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:35 PM
Yorarien
sora78
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:36 PM
nicolasgourry
ce sera le cas, je pense même que Kena sera offert sur le Playstation Plus le mois de sa sortie.
J'imagine qu'il y aura aussi une version PS5 de FFVII et Street Fighter V puis 2 ou 3 jeux OSEF.
Mon State Of Play idéal mais pas irréalisable
:
*Gros Trailer Resident Evil 8
*Trailer + date de sortie de
Kena Bridge Of Spirits
*Update PS5 pour
Bloodborne
*Une grosse extension pour
Demon's Souls
*Annonce du rachat de Bluepoint Games.
foxstep
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:38 PM
skuldleif
The State of Play will probably be better than the Nintendo Direct
Pas besoin d'etre leaker pour savoir ça
guiguif
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:38 PM
Apparement yaura Silent Hill
suzukube
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:38 PM
foxstep
Annonce de Final Fantasy VIIII Remake.
minbox
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:43 PM
...
liberty
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:50 PM
Kurosama
la communication chez Sony et la tienne même combat:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExaAYIKsDBI
orichimarugin
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:50 PM
Sora78
c'est carrement du domaine du rêve là!
ça serait trop classe un dlc de demon's souls et le remaster ps5 60fps de bloodborne
kaiserstark
posted
the 02/23/2021 at 10:54 PM
guiguif
Tu as vu ça où ?
