Playstation 5: Du stock chez Super U
Le site en ligne de Super U mettra demain vers 9h00 du stock pour la PS5. Bonne chance, les scalpers seront surement pas loin.

https://reservation.coursesu.com/

    zevoodoo
    posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:07 AM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    ravyxxs posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:15 AM
    Les mecs doivent avoir dix stocks a mon avis
    fuji posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:21 AM
    L'info partagée partout , par tout le monde ...
    Si les gens gardaient les infos pour eux et leur proches au lieu de tout partager tout le temps sur le net aussi :/
    Ca va se plaindre qu'ils auront pas réussi a en choper une apres
    altendorf posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:31 AM
    fuji Bienvenu à l'ère d'Internet
    shambala93 posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:33 AM
    fuji
    Dans l’absolu, c’est clair que ça n’aide pas.
    lastboss posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:35 AM
    Moment tu fais pour acheter en ligne

    File l’adresse du site pour réserver demain car c’est l’usine à gaz leur truc U
    51love posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:42 AM
    Perdez pas votre temps, les bots vont tout rafler en 1ms...
    guiguif posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:44 AM
    fuji altendorf shambala93 si ça peut aider des gens du site qui ne sont pas au courant je vois pas le probleme
