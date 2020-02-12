accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
articles :
4774
visites since opening :
6456590
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Playstation 5: Du stock chez Super U
Le site en ligne de Super U mettra demain vers 9h00 du stock pour la PS5. Bonne chance, les scalpers seront surement pas loin.
https://reservation.coursesu.com/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
zevoodoo
posted the 12/02/2020 at 11:07 AM by
guiguif
comments (
7
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 11:15 AM
Les mecs doivent avoir dix stocks a mon avis
fuji
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 11:21 AM
L'info partagée partout , par tout le monde ...
Si les gens gardaient les infos pour eux et leur proches au lieu de tout partager tout le temps sur le net aussi :/
Ca va se plaindre qu'ils auront pas réussi a en choper une apres
altendorf
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 11:31 AM
fuji
Bienvenu à l'ère d'Internet
shambala93
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 11:33 AM
fuji
Dans l’absolu, c’est clair que ça n’aide pas.
lastboss
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 11:35 AM
Moment tu fais pour acheter en ligne
File l’adresse du site pour réserver demain car c’est l’usine à gaz leur truc U
51love
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 11:42 AM
Perdez pas votre temps, les bots vont tout rafler en 1ms...
guiguif
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 11:44 AM
fuji
altendorf
shambala93
si ça peut aider des gens du site qui ne sont pas au courant je vois pas le probleme
