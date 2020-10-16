profile
Call of Duty Black Ops : Cold War
name : Call of Duty Black Ops : Cold War
platform : Xbox One
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Treyarch
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 -
[Fnac] Call of Duty Cold War 15€ CC
Bonne nouvelle, Call of Duty Cold War obtient 15€ en CC sur PS4, PS5, One et Series X et S.




FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dcall%2Bof%2Bduty%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    posted the 10/16/2020 at 04:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    ioop posted the 10/16/2020 at 04:45 PM
    c'est le cas depuis la semaine passée http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article449583.html
    malroth posted the 10/16/2020 at 04:48 PM
    Svp la meme chose pour Demon's souls
    ioop posted the 10/16/2020 at 04:50 PM
    malroth oui j'attends ça j'espère la semaine prochaine ^^

    ou au minimum 70€

    idem morales, 55€ ça serait bien

    si ça bouge pas le week end prochain, les prix seront définitifs ! les jeux sont dispo le 12, pas le 19 donc ça ne va pas bouger 15/20jours avant leur sorties
