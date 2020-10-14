profile
leblogdeshacka
406
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3952
visites since opening : 4522321
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Warner Bros] Nouvelles photos de tournage pour The Batman
Le film The Batman continue son petit tournage et voici les dernières photos.
Attention ça spoil à mort!!



















https://amzn.to/2H4YT1c
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    echizen
    posted the 10/14/2020 at 09:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 10/14/2020 at 10:04 PM
    Le meilleur deal c'est le SSD Sandisk 1To pour 79€
    choroq posted the 10/14/2020 at 10:09 PM
    Dommage j'ai pas prime, beau papa les adores, et j'aurais gagné encore des points dans son petit coeur
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/14/2020 at 10:09 PM
    axlenz oui j'avoue mais là c'est pour les faibles et je suis faible

    D'ailleurs, attention je change l'article au lieu de l'effacer. Nouvelles photos de tournage pour The Batman
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/14/2020 at 10:16 PM
    choroq j'avoue que tu aurais pu gagner de bons points
    Après il y a l'essai gratuit de 30 jours ou tu peux annuler dès l'inscription
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre