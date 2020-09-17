« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase / 17.09.2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjxbAgsrPNk&feature=emb_title
    posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:17 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (21)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:18 AM
    Tu peux rajouter qu'il y aura un film en CGI en 2022
    kekel posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:18 AM
    Je pense que c est pas un hasard d avoir choisi cette date comme par hasard c est le lendemain de l événement PS5. Je pense qu on aura un Ndirect vraiment sympa
    birmou posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:19 AM
    Indé ce soir et tiers demain

    Ils nous ont déjà régalé niveau first party pour cette fin d'année (lol) place aux partenaires
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:20 AM
    kekel surtout que là Nintendo prévient une journée avant.
    Nous pourrions peut-être avoir des nouvelles pour Bravely Default II.
    masharu posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:21 AM
    birmou Le show indie ce n'est pas un truc officiel, c'est tenu par le site Nintendo Life.
    birmou posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:23 AM
    masharu ... je hais ces sites ...
    derno posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:25 AM
    en période pré TGS, il y a toujours une petite voix dans ma tête qui me dit monster hunter, pourquoi pas après tout une annonce d'une version switch d'autant que chaques années il y a une annonce autour de la licence, ça correspondrait avec cette histoire de RE engine porté sur switch.
    giru posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:28 AM
    Surement l'annonce du report de Bravely Default II à 2021
    zekk posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:33 AM
    derno MH à un mini Direct, je n'y crois pas du tout. je suis persuadé qu'il en a un en développement, mais il sera annoncé en grande pompe
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:39 AM
    leblogdeshacka Comment ça ?
    kekel posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:43 AM
    nicolasgourry ou peut être un monster Hunter sur switch à ce qui parait c est dans les tuyaux
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:45 AM
    kekel il parait oui, là ça serait une grosse annonce pour le coup.
    micablo posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:55 AM
    Ils vous surement retenter de nous vendre étron default 2 en nous expliquant qu'il ont entendu les fans en passant de 15 à 16 fps tout en conservant le système de combat claqué au sol, sa progression absurde et sa DA banale et vide réussissant l'exploit d'être incohérente.

    ça me parait un peu tôt pour le MH, il est censé accompagner la switch pro. Un petit teaser à la limite histoire de veinement tenter de contrabalancer la next gen mais pas une vraie présentation.
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:58 AM
    micablo "en passant de 15 à 16 fps" je ne vois pas l’intérêt de dire n'importe quoi.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_ulgKXw0gA
    ducknsexe posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:00 AM
    Encore un Mini , bon il vont sans doute dévoiler le jeu de cette fin d année
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:13 AM
    Hors SMT c'était du caca, donc j'ai 0 attente.
    kambei312 posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:17 AM
    Le dernier Partner Showcase que l'on a eu, on avait vu les annonces de Shin Megami Tensei non?
    Si on a des annonces de ce niveau demain je suis preneur.
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:18 AM
    kambei312 non le dernier c'était un récap avec FFlegend et puyo puyo tetris 2...
    micablo posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:22 AM
    nicolasgourry Je sais à quoi j'ai joué, pas besoin de ton approbation.
    masharu posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:27 AM
    kambei312 Ça c'était en juillet et il y en a eu un second en août comme précisé par Fiveagainstone.

    Maintenant les paries vont être sur la probabilité qu'ils n'y en ait pas en octobre .
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:31 AM
    micablo c'est pas mon approbation, mais toi qui un soucis avec tes yeux.
    Le site fait souvent des vidéo de framerate, quand le jeu fait du "15 FPS" (voir moins) il le démontre.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNQ3W_bkDyA
