« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
visites since opening :
Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase / 17.09.2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjxbAgsrPNk&feature=emb_title
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kekel
posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:17 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
21
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:18 AM
Tu peux rajouter qu'il y aura un film en CGI en 2022
kekel
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:18 AM
Je pense que c est pas un hasard d avoir choisi cette date comme par hasard c est le lendemain de l événement PS5. Je pense qu on aura un Ndirect vraiment sympa
birmou
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:19 AM
Indé ce soir et tiers demain
Ils nous ont déjà régalé niveau first party pour cette fin d'année (lol) place aux partenaires
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:20 AM
kekel
surtout que là Nintendo prévient une journée avant.
Nous pourrions peut-être avoir des nouvelles pour Bravely Default II.
masharu
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:21 AM
birmou
Le show indie ce n'est pas un truc officiel, c'est tenu par le site Nintendo Life.
birmou
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:23 AM
masharu
... je hais ces sites ...
derno
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:25 AM
en période pré TGS, il y a toujours une petite voix dans ma tête qui me dit monster hunter, pourquoi pas après tout une annonce d'une version switch d'autant que chaques années il y a une annonce autour de la licence, ça correspondrait avec cette histoire de RE engine porté sur switch.
giru
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:28 AM
Surement l'annonce du report de Bravely Default II à 2021
zekk
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:33 AM
derno
MH à un mini Direct, je n'y crois pas du tout. je suis persuadé qu'il en a un en développement, mais il sera annoncé en grande pompe
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:39 AM
leblogdeshacka
Comment ça ?
kekel
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:43 AM
nicolasgourry
ou peut être un monster Hunter sur switch à ce qui parait c est dans les tuyaux
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:45 AM
kekel
il parait oui, là ça serait une grosse annonce pour le coup.
micablo
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:55 AM
Ils vous surement retenter de nous vendre étron default 2 en nous expliquant qu'il ont entendu les fans en passant de 15 à 16 fps tout en conservant le système de combat claqué au sol, sa progression absurde et sa DA banale et vide réussissant l'exploit d'être incohérente.
ça me parait un peu tôt pour le MH, il est censé accompagner la switch pro. Un petit teaser à la limite histoire de veinement tenter de contrabalancer la next gen mais pas une vraie présentation.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:58 AM
micablo
"en passant de 15 à 16 fps" je ne vois pas l’intérêt de dire n'importe quoi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_ulgKXw0gA
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:00 AM
Encore un Mini , bon il vont sans doute dévoiler le jeu de cette fin d année
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:13 AM
Hors SMT c'était du caca, donc j'ai 0 attente.
kambei312
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:17 AM
Le dernier Partner Showcase que l'on a eu, on avait vu les annonces de Shin Megami Tensei non?
Si on a des annonces de ce niveau demain je suis preneur.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:18 AM
kambei312
non le dernier c'était un récap avec FFlegend et puyo puyo tetris 2...
micablo
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:22 AM
nicolasgourry
Je sais à quoi j'ai joué, pas besoin de ton approbation.
masharu
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:27 AM
kambei312
Ça c'était en juillet et il y en a eu un second en août comme précisé par Fiveagainstone.
Maintenant les paries vont être sur la probabilité qu'ils n'y en ait pas en octobre
.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:31 AM
micablo
c'est pas mon approbation, mais toi qui un soucis avec tes yeux.
Le site fait souvent des vidéo de framerate, quand le jeu fait du "15 FPS" (voir moins) il le démontre.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNQ3W_bkDyA
