name :
Battletoads
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
[News] Battletoads se date enfin !!!
Il ne faudra pas attendre longtemps pour mettre les mains sur le nouveau Battletoads. En effet, la date de sortie du jeu est enfin dévoilé, et il faudra attendre le 20 Août pour s'y essayer !!
Évidemment, le je leur sera Day One dans le Game Pass
https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2020/07/31/battletoads-revient-le-20-aout-xbox-game-pass/
jaysennnin
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 02:24 PM
juste quelques jours avant wasteland 3
ikaruga
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 02:30 PM
Parfait
roxas35
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 02:31 PM
J'ai 2 amis avec qui jouer, c'est parfait tout ça !
kinectical
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 02:38 PM
Ya personne ici qui trouve la communication sur leur jeux deguelasse? Genre ont a rien eu du jeu et la aucun gameplay pendant les 2 conférence et ils nous foutent seulement une date de sorti et puis “gamepass” et ont devrai se réjouir? Bordel ça devient ridicule
mishinho
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 02:41 PM
Pour une licence de ce genre les mecs balancent une date dans 3 semaines et ça choque personne...aucun gameplay, photos, preview, etc...rien le néant la communication autour de ce jeu fait peur !
anakaris
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 02:44 PM
Le mois d’août sera Microsoftien ou ne sera pas !
Battletoads : 20 août
Microsoft Flight Simulator: 18 août
Wasteland III: 28 août
Bon cela dit, en tant que grand fan de Battletoads, je suis toujours très sceptique sur ce revival ... Autant niveau direction artistique que gameplay.
tac93
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 02:48 PM
ça a l'air pas mal le jeu a ete revu graphiquement.
akinen
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 03:07 PM
Sinon y'a le trailer:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwPB6_g3sq4
davydems
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 03:46 PM
kinectical
mishinho
surtout que le peu de préview qu'on as eu était très moyenne, puis sans nouvelles pendant un an et on te balance une date a l'arrache, ça sent clairement pas bon
octobar
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 03:48 PM
davydems
ouais, un peu comme Stalker 2
kinectical
posted
the 07/31/2020 at 03:54 PM
davydems
pour le gameplay et tout jai pas vraiment peur sincèrement je suis sure que le jeu sera fun et tout mais bordel Microsoft me dégoûte de plus en plus avec leur communication désastreuse
