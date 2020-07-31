ajouter un tigre
profile
Battletoads
0
Likers
name : Battletoads
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
401
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3676
visites since opening : 4149040
leblogdeshacka > blog
[News] Battletoads se date enfin !!!
Il ne faudra pas attendre longtemps pour mettre les mains sur le nouveau Battletoads. En effet, la date de sortie du jeu est enfin dévoilé, et il faudra attendre le 20 Août pour s'y essayer !!


Évidemment, le je leur sera Day One dans le Game Pass
https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2020/07/31/battletoads-revient-le-20-aout-xbox-game-pass/
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    vincecastel, ikaruga, spartan1985, chester
    posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    jaysennnin posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:24 PM
    juste quelques jours avant wasteland 3
    ikaruga posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:30 PM
    Parfait
    roxas35 posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:31 PM
    J'ai 2 amis avec qui jouer, c'est parfait tout ça !
    kinectical posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:38 PM
    Ya personne ici qui trouve la communication sur leur jeux deguelasse? Genre ont a rien eu du jeu et la aucun gameplay pendant les 2 conférence et ils nous foutent seulement une date de sorti et puis “gamepass” et ont devrai se réjouir? Bordel ça devient ridicule
    mishinho posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:41 PM
    Pour une licence de ce genre les mecs balancent une date dans 3 semaines et ça choque personne...aucun gameplay, photos, preview, etc...rien le néant la communication autour de ce jeu fait peur !
    anakaris posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:44 PM
    Le mois d’août sera Microsoftien ou ne sera pas !

    Battletoads : 20 août
    Microsoft Flight Simulator: 18 août
    Wasteland III: 28 août

    Bon cela dit, en tant que grand fan de Battletoads, je suis toujours très sceptique sur ce revival ... Autant niveau direction artistique que gameplay.
    tac93 posted the 07/31/2020 at 02:48 PM
    ça a l'air pas mal le jeu a ete revu graphiquement.
    akinen posted the 07/31/2020 at 03:07 PM
    Sinon y'a le trailer: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwPB6_g3sq4
    davydems posted the 07/31/2020 at 03:46 PM
    kinectical mishinho surtout que le peu de préview qu'on as eu était très moyenne, puis sans nouvelles pendant un an et on te balance une date a l'arrache, ça sent clairement pas bon
    octobar posted the 07/31/2020 at 03:48 PM
    davydems ouais, un peu comme Stalker 2
    kinectical posted the 07/31/2020 at 03:54 PM
    davydems pour le gameplay et tout jai pas vraiment peur sincèrement je suis sure que le jeu sera fun et tout mais bordel Microsoft me dégoûte de plus en plus avec leur communication désastreuse
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre