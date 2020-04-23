accueil
[Behind the Scene] Photos de tournage SOS Fantômes
Nouveau Behind the Scene, avec cette fois, le film SOS Fantômes. Pas beaucoup de photos de tournage malheureusement. Mais je suis déjà sur le prochain film qui lui aura une blinde de photos.
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:07 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:11 PM
Le Bibendum Chamallow
Vivement la suite...
shinz0
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:14 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
vivement la suite du film de 2016
jaysennnin
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:16 PM
sigourney weaver, quelle femme mes amis, quelle femme
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:18 PM
Shinz0
Tellement pas, c'était une de ces bouses... A jeter, à part Kristen Wiig...
kwentyn
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:23 PM
Tellement culte, j'espère que le prochain sera bon
madd
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:25 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
D'après le réal et les actrices, si tu n'a pas aimé le film c'est que t'es un gros sexiste.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:29 PM
Madd
Qu'est-ce qu'il ne faut pas inventer encore ! Alala... J'ai envie de leur répondre : "si vous avez fait ce film c'est que vous êtes une bande d'opportunistes". Ce film n'a strictement aucun intérêt, point.
arngrim
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:30 PM
Ils ont trop la classe, du cultissime.
wilhelm
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:33 PM
Sigourney Weaver
madd
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:35 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
Évidement que c'est des opportunistes! Une des actrices a pété un cable sur Twitter car c'était un film qu'avec des hommes et à fait le rapprochement avec Trump alors qu'il n'y avait aucun rapport. Une opportuniste parce qu'elle pensait faire un autre film sans se fatiguer comme elle le fait dans le film.
shinz0
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 06:36 PM
Sigourney "Ellen Ripley" Weaver
