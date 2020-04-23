ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Behind the Scene] Photos de tournage SOS Fantômes


Nouveau Behind the Scene, avec cette fois, le film SOS Fantômes. Pas beaucoup de photos de tournage malheureusement. Mais je suis déjà sur le prochain film qui lui aura une blinde de photos.

























    posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:07 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:11 PM
    Le Bibendum Chamallow Vivement la suite...
    shinz0 posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:14 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr vivement la suite du film de 2016
    jaysennnin posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:16 PM
    sigourney weaver, quelle femme mes amis, quelle femme
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:18 PM
    Shinz0 Tellement pas, c'était une de ces bouses... A jeter, à part Kristen Wiig...
    kwentyn posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:23 PM
    Tellement culte, j'espère que le prochain sera bon
    madd posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:25 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr D'après le réal et les actrices, si tu n'a pas aimé le film c'est que t'es un gros sexiste.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Madd Qu'est-ce qu'il ne faut pas inventer encore ! Alala... J'ai envie de leur répondre : "si vous avez fait ce film c'est que vous êtes une bande d'opportunistes". Ce film n'a strictement aucun intérêt, point.
    arngrim posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:30 PM
    Ils ont trop la classe, du cultissime.
    wilhelm posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:33 PM
    Sigourney Weaver
    madd posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:35 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr Évidement que c'est des opportunistes! Une des actrices a pété un cable sur Twitter car c'était un film qu'avec des hommes et à fait le rapprochement avec Trump alors qu'il n'y avait aucun rapport. Une opportuniste parce qu'elle pensait faire un autre film sans se fatiguer comme elle le fait dans le film.
    shinz0 posted the 04/23/2020 at 06:36 PM
    Sigourney "Ellen Ripley" Weaver
