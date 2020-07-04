ajouter un tigre
profile
Gears Tactics
1
Like
Likers
name : Gears Tactics
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Splash Damage
genre : Tactique
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3369
visites since opening : 3715404
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Breaking News] Gears Tactics est Gold et se date !!
Bon voilà, Gears Tactics vient de passer Gold et il a enfin une date de sortie.



Le jeu sera disponible le 28 Avril sur PC et surtout sur le Game Pass
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:45 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    voxen posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:46 PM
    Il va vraiment sortir sur console avec la XSX je sens. L'enfilade qui me chatouille le fondement.
    negan posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:47 PM
    Heu jai lu plus tard dans l'année sur Xbox.

    Le 28 cest sur PC
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:48 PM
    Ouais sûrement en même temps que la série X
    bennj posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:49 PM
    voxen quelle enfilade ? ca sortira sur toutes les consoles xbox c'est déjà annoncé comme pour tous les jeux Xbox Game Studios pendant un certain moment...
    nobleswan posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:49 PM
    Putain il a l'air enorme ce Gears. Je need ! Qu'ils se grouille de le sortir sur Xbox.
    voxen posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:50 PM
    bennj l'enfilade c'est que negan va y jouer avant moi
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/07/2020 at 09:51 PM
    Ce Gears s'annonce monstrueux
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre