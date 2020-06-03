profile
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
name : Ori and the Will of the Wisps
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Moon Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC
leblogdeshacka > blog
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Collector's Edition
A quelques jours de la sortie de Ori and the Will of the Wisps, la version Collector's Edition se dévoile avec un unboxing.





Ori and the Will of the Wisps Collector's Edition
    posted the 03/06/2020 at 06:04 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    losz posted the 03/06/2020 at 06:11 PM
    Sympa, après comme tous les jeux MS je vois pas l’intérêt d'acheter quand c'est dispo pour 1euro dans le game pass.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/06/2020 at 06:22 PM
    losz pour la collection
    revans posted the 03/06/2020 at 06:23 PM
    losz c'est 1€ la première fois
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/06/2020 at 06:41 PM
    Moai la version simple me suffira
    kakakoleokuku posted the 03/06/2020 at 06:46 PM
    Je suis d’ailleurs étonné que la version dématérialisée ne fasse que 100 mo seulement en chargement... pour le moment ...
    playstation2008 posted the 03/06/2020 at 06:50 PM
    Magnifique !
