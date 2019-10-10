profile
[steelbook] Le steelbook de Medievil à 9.99€
Le steelbook de Medievil est en préco pour 9.99€



Comme d'habitude, je compte sur vous pour passer par les liens

Medievil Steelbook
https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1182288392803012608
    posted the 10/10/2019 at 01:41 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    testament posted the 10/10/2019 at 01:42 PM
    Cette classe, même si j'achète pas.
    bliss02 posted the 10/10/2019 at 02:12 PM
    Sérieusement 10 balles pour un truc qui devrait être offert en pré-commande.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/10/2019 at 02:13 PM
    Pas mal, je vais le prendre
