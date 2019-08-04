ajouter un tigre
Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
name : Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
La box US de Resident Evil sur Switch se dévoile
Je ne pense pas me prendre cette version.
J'attends Resident Evil 3 Remake maintenant
    posted the 04/08/2019 at 04:59 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:03 PM
    La fiche (Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2), c'est pas le même "pack" dans l'article ^^
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:05 PM
    Chez c'est total download, la chance
    hyoga57 posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:11 PM
    ouroboros4 Et sur PS4 et Xbox One, la compilation coûte 19,99€ et il y a pas de jeux à télécharger...
    yukilin posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:17 PM
    J'ai fait et refait ces deux jeux, sans moi. Aucun intérêt à mes yeux, surtout que l'un des deux jeux est en démat......
    amassous posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:23 PM
    Meme pas RE4 en boite.
