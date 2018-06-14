ajouter un tigre
name : Control
platform : PC
editor : 505 Games
developer : Remedy
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Une Edition Spéciale pour Control
Control aura droit à une édition speciale sur PS4 et Xbox One



A l'intérieur, nous aurons droit à :

-Le jeu
-Le futur pack
-Des post-cards
-Des DLC's
    posted the 03/26/2019 at 06:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
