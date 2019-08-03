profile
name : Control
platform : Xbox One
editor : 505 Games
developer : Remedy
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une nouvelle box pour Control
Une nouvelle box art pour le jeu Control


    posted the 03/08/2019 at 10:57 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    mad1 posted the 03/08/2019 at 11:04 AM
    Très classe! J'adore!
    aros posted the 03/08/2019 at 11:19 AM
    Mouais... le milieux est top, le reste est bof. La jaquette et bien trop épurée.
    leonr4 posted the 03/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
    Simple mais efficace
    mafacenligne posted the 03/08/2019 at 11:36 AM
    un astrophysicien m'as dit " le temp est relatif " , à bon explique ! , et il m'as dit cyberpunk 2077 devrait sortir en 2021 , à bon ,et Control alors ? et bien 2015 vue le V de la jaquette .
    voxen posted the 03/08/2019 at 11:52 AM
    C'est où qu'on préco ?
    negan posted the 03/08/2019 at 12:23 PM
    Sans moi depuis Alan Wake cette boite n'est plus bonne a rien .
    crimson7 posted the 03/08/2019 at 01:07 PM
    Jolie jaquette, vivement la sortie.
    uit posted the 03/08/2019 at 01:10 PM
    Les dernière infos disent que le jeux est prévue pour cet été.
