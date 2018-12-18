Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Travis Strike Again : No More Heroes
name : Travis Strike Again : No More Heroes
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
link49
link49
link49 > blog
TSA : No More Heroes Switch : Prix des Editions Collector
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :



Hier, on a appris que le jeu Travis Strike Again : No More Heroes auraient deux Editions Collector. Voici leurs prix :



Et ce qu'elles contiennent :



Ces Collector sortiraient plus tard que le jeu de base, vu qu’elles sont prévues pour février.







Pour rappel, le jeu sortira lui le 18 janvier prochain…

Source : https://www.editionspixnlove.com/game-series/852-travis-strikes-again-edition-collector-signee.html
    posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:06 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    drissalex posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:11 PM
    trop cher je trouve... quand on sait que le jeu est vendu 40 euros dans son format boite avec le season pass et 30 euros sur l'eshop :/

    a 50 j'aurai pris les yeux fermés, 60 à débattre
    link49 posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:19 PM
    Elle m'intéressait, mais je pense que je vais me rabattre sur l'édition standard...
    lastboss posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Le 18 janvier
    A voir
    kidicarus posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:22 PM
    drissalex tu l'as trouvé où à 40? car moi je le trouve à 45.
    Sinon c'est le prix du jeu et du bouquin après c'est cadeau.
    C'est dans les prix habituels de ce genre de collector.
    link49 posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:26 PM
    Kidicarus Je l'ai réservé ici : https://jeux-video.fnac.com/a13102167/Travis-Strikes-Again-No-More-Heroes-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-Nintendo-Switch?omnsearchpos=1 39.99 euros + 5 euros offerts...
    hayatevibritania posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:35 PM
    Ouai, non merci, trop cher pour le contenu.
    kidicarus posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:36 PM
    link49 merci.
    kinectical posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:42 PM
    Comment il va bider et comment ça m’en degoute NMH est la série qui m’a fait acheter une wii ....jsuis vraiment dégoûter que suda soit rendu à faire d’un chantage pour faire une suite ces cracher au visage et je n’aime vraiment pas ça
    link49 posted the 12/18/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Kidicarus De rien. Je vais pouvoir faire un concours...
