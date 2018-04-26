accueil
profile
La Sega Saturn est de retour !!!
Eh oui, la Saturn est de retour mais pas comme nous l'imaginions...
Elle revient, sous la forme d'une balance.
Le prix de cette balance est de 45€
La plus belle balance que j'ai vu de ma vie
chiotgamer
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:12 PM
Waow hahaha wtf
franchement why not
Pour une fois que j'aurais voulu savoir le prix tu ne nous balances pas un de tes liens sponsorisé x)
chiotgamer
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:13 PM
Ah mais j'ai même pas lu je me suis trop emballé y'a bien écrit 45€ déso.
En parlant d'emballage la boite est classieuse
testament
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:15 PM
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:19 PM
C'est la Sega Saturn Slim...fast
bisba
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:23 PM
Je pense que ca peu envoyer du lourd
tsubasa23
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:25 PM
et je pèse mes mots monsieur !!!
killia
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:28 PM
raph64
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:31 PM
iglooo
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:31 PM
J't'ai balancé aux modos pour la peine
nicolasgourry
tsubasa23
joli
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:35 PM
tellement stupide :/
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:40 PM
J'imagine la réunion marketing
"les gars, j'ai une idée pour remettre au gout du jour la Sega Saturn"
"Une Sega Saturn Mini"
"Non"
"Vas-y...balance"
"Comment tu as deviné"...
birmou
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:41 PM
nicolasgourry
dooku
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:46 PM
Elle vaut son pesant de cacahuètes !
lordguyver
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:49 PM
kabuki
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 02:54 PM
je m'en doutais
kikoo31
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 03:03 PM
QU'est ce que je m'en balance
sphinx
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 03:04 PM
dooku
haha j'ai pensé la même chose XD
gareauxloups
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 03:21 PM
Un deal coopératif saturnien et nostalgique qui va très certainement faire pencher la balance à la fin de l'année fiscale. On espère très franchement que Sega remettra ses petits petons sur Terre après cet épisode de va-nu-pieds et fournira un câble avec la version 2.0 pour les moins casual d'entre nous ; histoire d'afficher les résultats de toute la famille en qualité 4K 60fps, dans les meilleures conditions, comme on dit.
