La Sega Saturn est de retour !!!
Eh oui, la Saturn est de retour mais pas comme nous l'imaginions...


Elle revient, sous la forme d'une balance.
Le prix de cette balance est de 45€



La plus belle balance que j'ai vu de ma vie
    posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
    chiotgamer posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:12 PM
    Waow hahaha wtf
    franchement why not

    Pour une fois que j'aurais voulu savoir le prix tu ne nous balances pas un de tes liens sponsorisé x)
    chiotgamer posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:13 PM
    Ah mais j'ai même pas lu je me suis trop emballé y'a bien écrit 45€ déso.
    En parlant d'emballage la boite est classieuse
    testament posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:15 PM
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:19 PM
    C'est la Sega Saturn Slim...fast
    bisba posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:23 PM
    Je pense que ca peu envoyer du lourd
    tsubasa23 posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:25 PM
    et je pèse mes mots monsieur !!!
    killia posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:28 PM
    raph64 posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:31 PM
    iglooo posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:31 PM
    J't'ai balancé aux modos pour la peine
    nicolasgourry tsubasa23 joli
    maxleresistant posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:35 PM
    tellement stupide :/
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:40 PM
    J'imagine la réunion marketing
    "les gars, j'ai une idée pour remettre au gout du jour la Sega Saturn"
    "Une Sega Saturn Mini"
    "Non"
    "Vas-y...balance"
    "Comment tu as deviné"...
    birmou posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:41 PM
    nicolasgourry
    dooku posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:46 PM
    Elle vaut son pesant de cacahuètes !
    lordguyver posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:49 PM
    kabuki posted the 04/26/2018 at 02:54 PM
    je m'en doutais
    kikoo31 posted the 04/26/2018 at 03:03 PM
    QU'est ce que je m'en balance
    sphinx posted the 04/26/2018 at 03:04 PM
    dooku haha j'ai pensé la même chose XD
    gareauxloups posted the 04/26/2018 at 03:21 PM
    Un deal coopératif saturnien et nostalgique qui va très certainement faire pencher la balance à la fin de l'année fiscale. On espère très franchement que Sega remettra ses petits petons sur Terre après cet épisode de va-nu-pieds et fournira un câble avec la version 2.0 pour les moins casual d'entre nous ; histoire d'afficher les résultats de toute la famille en qualité 4K 60fps, dans les meilleures conditions, comme on dit.
