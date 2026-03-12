Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
25
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
477
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18932
visites since opening : 32922019
link49 > blog
[Question] FFVII Part 3 sortira sur plusieurs plateformes à son lancement?


Pensez-vous que Final Fantasy VII partie 3 sortira sur plusieurs plateformes dès le premier jour ?



Ou alors, ça sera une :
- Exclusivité temporaire PS5 
- Exclusivité temporaire consoles
- Sortie le jour J sur PC et consoles 
- Exclusivité temporaire PS5 et PC

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/do-you-think-ffvii-part-3-will-be-a-multiplatform-release-on-day-1.1461367/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/12/2026 at 07:44 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    jenicris posted the 03/12/2026 at 07:53 PM
    Ah ouais tu reprends le sondage de Resetera

    Et pour répondre : Sortie le jour J sur PC et consoles
    link49 posted the 03/12/2026 at 07:54 PM
    jenicris Je me suis dis que ça serait intéressant d'avoir des avis ici aussi.
    jenicris posted the 03/12/2026 at 08:07 PM
    link49 tu sais pour le coup, je pense pas qu'il y aura de surprises au vu de la com de Kitase et Hamaguchi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo