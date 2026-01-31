Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC
link49
[Switch 2] FF VII Remake Intergrade toujours premier sur l'eShop US!


Voici les Best Sellers sur l'eShop (US):

1) FF VII Remake Intergrade
2) Dispatch Switch 2 Edition
3) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
4) Donkey Kong Bananza
5) Pokemon Legends Z-A
6) Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 Edition
7) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Digital Deluxe Edition
8 ) Mario Kart World
9) Grid Legends Deluxe Edition
10) Animal Crossing New Horizons Upgrade Pack
11) Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition
12) Kirby Air Riders
13) Metroid Prime 4
14) Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition
15) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
16) Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition
17) Cyberpunk 2077
18 ) Hades II
19) FF VII Remake Intergrade Digital Deluxe Edition
20) Madden 26
21) FC 26
22) Dynasty Warriors Origins
23) Assassin's Creed Shadows
24) Split Fiction
25) Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 Edition
26) Skyrim Anniversary Edition
27) Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
28 ) Kirby and the Forgotten Land Upgrade Pack
29) Zelda: Breath of the Wild Upgrade Pack
30) Hogwarts Legacy

Le jeu FF VII Remake Intergrade se vend très bien en dématérialisé.

Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k?lang=fr/
    posted the 01/31/2026 at 05:48 AM by link49
    comments (3)
    ratchet posted the 01/31/2026 at 06:13 AM
    Ok
    link49 posted the 01/31/2026 at 06:42 AM
    Je pense qu'à terme cette version peut taper le million, ce qui serait un très bon signal envoyé à Square Enix.
    aeris222 posted the 01/31/2026 at 07:57 AM
    Certainement des joueurs qui se rabattent par depit sur la version eshop car la version Game Key Card continue a subir des ruptures de stock aux USA

    Il faut un reastock de GKC pour répondre à la demande !
