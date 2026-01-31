Voici les Best Sellers sur l'eShop (US):
1) FF VII Remake Intergrade
2) Dispatch Switch 2 Edition
3) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
4) Donkey Kong Bananza
5) Pokemon Legends Z-A
6) Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 Edition
7) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Digital Deluxe Edition
8 ) Mario Kart World
9) Grid Legends Deluxe Edition
10) Animal Crossing New Horizons Upgrade Pack
11) Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition
12) Kirby Air Riders
13) Metroid Prime 4
14) Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition
15) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
16) Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition
17) Cyberpunk 2077
18 ) Hades II
19) FF VII Remake Intergrade Digital Deluxe Edition
20) Madden 26
21) FC 26
22) Dynasty Warriors Origins
23) Assassin's Creed Shadows
24) Split Fiction
25) Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 Edition
26) Skyrim Anniversary Edition
27) Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
28 ) Kirby and the Forgotten Land Upgrade Pack
29) Zelda: Breath of the Wild Upgrade Pack
30) Hogwarts Legacy
Le jeu FF VII Remake Intergrade se vend très bien en dématérialisé.
Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k?lang=fr/
Il faut un reastock de GKC pour répondre à la demande !