accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
Yakuza Kiwami 3
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
477
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
,
snave
,
sylphide
,
saram
,
tripy73
,
tint134
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18744
visites since opening :
31901396
link49
> blog
[Switch 2] Derniers achats de 2025 et rappel Concours : Un jeu Switch 2 à gagner
J'ai pris trois derniers jeux sur Switch 2. J'en profite pour faire un rappel du concours de Noël :
Pour participer, vous pouvez laisser un commentaire sur cet article ou sur celui-là :
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article483424.html
J'annoncerais le gagnant le 25 décembre.
Source :
https://x.com/Archangel491/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
posted the 12/21/2025 at 05:57 PM by
link49
comments (
22
)
sdkios
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:04 PM
T'as deja fait les yakuza? Tu vas te regaler sinon !
aros
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:15 PM
link49
Bah, à l'origine, c'était pas seulement pour Hadès II ? Mais du coup ceux qui ont participé pour ce dernier participent aussi pour ces trois-là ? J'avoue ne pas comprendre.
naru
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:43 PM
J'ai acheté la Switch 2 pour Noël à mes enfants, je profite pour tenter ma chance car j'y jouerai aussi et rattraperai tous les jeux Switch 1 que j'ai loupés.
ghouledheleter
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:43 PM
aros
le concours reste inchangé.
Juste il montre ces 3 dernieres acquisitions et rappel que le concours a lieu pour hades 2.
jeankulasec
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:44 PM
aros
ces trois la sont ses derniers achats perso
jeankulasec
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:46 PM
ghouledheleter
tu m'as devancé
jeankulasec
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:48 PM
Je participe pour ce petit concours , Merci beaucoup a toi
Je compte me prendre également les deux yakuza sur Switch 2 , en plus avec les sous titre fr top.
thejoke
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 06:56 PM
Je participe pour la magie de noël
suzukube
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 07:23 PM
Super je veux le Raidou je participe (tu sais le gars qui n'a rien compris xD)
suikoden
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 07:56 PM
Oh merci
Link49
!
Je veux bien tenter ma chance stp
Passe de bonnes fêtes au passages (et à tous egalement) ????
jowy14
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 08:20 PM
J’ai pris les 2 Yakuza hier aussi. Je suis en train de faire le 0 et je n’ai pas envie de faire de pause entre, je veux enchaîner
sebwoof
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 10:05 PM
Je participe au concours, beau cadeau de Noël !!!! Merci pour l’organisation
sultano
posted
the 12/21/2025 at 10:24 PM
Ah oui un jour il faudra que je me lance dans les Yakuza, pourquoi pas avec la Switch 2 !
aros
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 12:01 AM
ghouledheleter
jeankulasec
Oui, bien sûr, désoler
; le tout-en-un m'a ébranlé, je crois
link49
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 05:18 AM
aros
Oui, c'est pour Hades 2. Mais vu que je ne voulais pas faire un article juste pour un rappel.
Merci à tous les autres qui ont répondu avant moi.
angelsduck
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 07:16 AM
Du très lourd. Pour les Yakuza je me suis pris la compilation sur PS5. Je me suis dévoré le premier et la je suis sur Kiwami 2, je prend mon pied. Amuse toi bien.
jaybo
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 08:52 AM
Joyeux Noël !
link49
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 09:04 AM
jaybo
Merci. A toi aussi, un peu en avance.
liberty
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 02:40 PM
Je participe ! Amuses toi bien entre Yakuza Et Raidou tu en as pour des heures et des heures
link49
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 03:03 PM
liberty
j'ai lancé les deux et j'adore. En même temps j'ai kiffé le 0 sur Switch 2.
liberty
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 03:34 PM
link49
et pour Raidou si tu aimes Sherlock Holmes mixé à Persona/shin megami Tensei tu seras comblé
link49
posted
the 12/22/2025 at 06:34 PM
liberty
J'ai adoré SMT 5. Ce Raidou me faisait de l'oeil depuis un moment alors j'ai craqué, surtout que je l'ai eu à pas très cher, genre 19 euros de mémoire en neuf.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Bah, à l'origine, c'était pas seulement pour Hadès II ? Mais du coup ceux qui ont participé pour ce dernier participent aussi pour ces trois-là ? J'avoue ne pas comprendre.
Juste il montre ces 3 dernieres acquisitions et rappel que le concours a lieu pour hades 2.
Je compte me prendre également les deux yakuza sur Switch 2 , en plus avec les sous titre fr top.
Je veux bien tenter ma chance stp
Passe de bonnes fêtes au passages (et à tous egalement) ????
Oui, bien sûr, désoler ; le tout-en-un m'a ébranlé, je crois
Merci à tous les autres qui ont répondu avant moi.