Animal Crossing : New Horizons
19
name : Animal Crossing : New Horizons
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : autre
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 03/20/2020
[Animal Crossing : New Horizons] Un prix pour la version Switch 2
Cdiscount a ouvert les précommandes pour cette version :



Cette version est donc vendue 64,99 €. Ceci est le prix officiel car Nintendo le vend à ce prix sur le Nintendo eShop.

Source : https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition/Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition-2950861.html?srsltid=AfmBOoq8x3fuFCY2oLTaOzR7WPVdo9LJgi9s2drfyNC5vXp15YPjv4OH/
    posted the 11/01/2025 at 06:09 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    saram posted the 11/01/2025 at 07:21 AM
    J’espère bien que le prix en physique va baisser car 65€ c’est totalement abusé. Il était à 50€ en physique en 2020 à sa sortie lol
    link49 posted the 11/01/2025 at 07:24 AM
    Saram Je pense qu'il y a moyen qu'il soit à 59.99 ou 54.99 euros à la Fnac ou Carrefour.
