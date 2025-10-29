accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...

[Comparatif] Assassin's Creed Shadows : Ps5 Pro VS Switch 2
Une comparaison est disponible entre Assassin's Creed Shadows sur PS5 et des premières images de gameplay de la Switch 2.
Voici la video :
Pas trop mal pour une console portable.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1oh66h8/a_comparison_between_assassins_creed_shadows_on/
posted the 10/29/2025 at 06:19 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
rendan
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 06:30 PM
Plutôt impressionnant pour une sois disant Switch "pro"
cyr
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 06:45 PM
Mais pourquoi prendre la version la plus élevée (hors pc) pour comparer avec la switch2 ?
C'est pas malhonnête ?
Une comparaison avec la version ps4 ne serait-il pas plus pertinent ?
solarr
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 06:47 PM
En mode portable ou en docké ?
Impressionnant en effet pour une console n'ayant besoin que d'une 20aine de watts, là où nos frigos ont besoin de 10x plus pour une différence visuelle pas de 10x plus ! et surtout en lorsque l'on y joue
keiku
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 06:50 PM
je suis surtout étonné a quel point le jeu est moche sur ps5 pro
cyr
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 06:56 PM
keiku
la version ps5 est mieux?
solarr
on les entend plus les détracteurs...
Mais oui ton résumé en dit long. Je pense que c'est la version docker. (Faut que la comparaison soit un minimum honnête...comparer la version ps5 pro avec la version nomade.....c'est une comparaison a pas faire)
keiku
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 06:58 PM
cyr
j'en sais rien j'ai pas pris le jeu, mais j'ai des jeux ps4 plus beau que ce que la video nous montre
