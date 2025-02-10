accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
Legendes Pokemon : ZA
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Switch
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
472
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18547
visites since opening :
31159562
link49
> blog
[Switch/Switch 2] Presqu'un jeu par jour sort en octobre, une folie!
Voici un récapitulatif des sorties sur Nintendo Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch en octobre :
Avec pas mal de gros titres quand même :
Qu'est-ce qu'il y a sur votre liste de souhaits ?
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1nvdt30/out_on_nintendo_switch_2_nintendo_switch_in/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/02/2025 at 06:41 AM by
link49
comments (
24
)
natedrake
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 06:56 AM
Perso, les deux Galaxy et Little Nightmares III, le tout sur Switch 2.
shanks
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 06:57 AM
Alors autant y a du jeu, et parfois vendeur, autant on va ptéte oublier ces listes qui incluent des trucs comme Snoopy hein.
solarr
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 06:59 AM
Link49
Et seulement 3 nouveaux titres... tu es heureux de rejouer aux mêmes jeux ?
ratchet
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:09 AM
D’accord.
shanks
: Tu vois qu’on a notre AI aussi.
hyoga57
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:19 AM
Et 99% des jeux sont également sur PS5 c’est fou.
mrvince
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:22 AM
Septembre avec juste HADES 2 et Silksong défonce ce mois rempli au 3/4 de remasterd ou de bouse. Mieux vaut de la qualité de que de la quantité.
mrvince
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:24 AM
En plus la liste oublie "Absolum" qui est peut être le meilleur jeu du mois. Rien qui va.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:28 AM
Et combien d'exclu la dedans ?
shanks
Link49 est une IA pro Nintendo ?
link49
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:31 AM
solarr
Certains, oui.
cyr
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:32 AM
hyoga57
et 99% des jeux sur ps5 sont aussi sur xbox, pc, c'est dingue.
Tu veux troller, choisi mieux
cyr
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:35 AM
link49
a part pokemon, je vois pas quoi d'autre. Néanmoins ça sera pas Day one. Faut que je regarde la liste des pokemon present. Si tous les pokemon introuvable sur switch n'y sont pas, je passe mon tour.
jacquescechirac
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:48 AM
Le goty indé évidement: Mina the Hollower
burningcrimson
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 07:50 AM
J'avoue que Octobre est chargé. Pour le moment ce sera Xilia uniquement.
link49
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 08:00 AM
cyr
Je comprends. Après, j'ai adoré Legends Arceus, alors celui là, c'est day one.
hyoga57
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 08:07 AM
cyr
Ah non raté. Puisque 80% des jeux Japonais ne sortent pas sur Xbox.
Donc évite de troller, surtout quand tu n’as aucune connaissance dans les ludothèques respectives de chaque console.
drybowser
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 08:13 AM
2 jeux exclu seulement , et quand tu vois la gueule des 2 jeux en question , l'un est Mario Galaxy non remasterisé mais vendu a 70 balles quand même , l'autre est pokémon tout laid tout moche
epicurien
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 08:35 AM
J'ai recu Galaxy1/2 et GoY y'a 1h de la Fnac, j'ai préco Digimon sur Steam qui sort demain, et j'avais annulé Pokémon ZA mais j'ai craqué je l'ai re-préco, ça pique mais j'ai posé les 2 semaines pour la toussaint, ça va le faire
keiku
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 08:49 AM
j'ai envie de dire c'est pareil sur tous les store , mais quand on a enlever les portage/remaster/remake/indé... du coup c'est beaucoup plus vide d'un seul coup
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 08:52 AM
shanks
prepare toi à une vague de haine de la part de la communauté Peanuts !!!!
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 08:53 AM
Je vais peut etre craquer pour le pokemon, si on a l'option de retirer le chameau du perso. Oui avec moi ca se base sur peu de chose, mais les chapeaux ? Impossible
solarr
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 09:01 AM
link49
pourquoi ne pas les faire sur ton smartphone actuel et ton futur smartphone ?
shambala93
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 09:03 AM
La maladie du consumérisme poussé à l’extrême…
rogeraf
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 09:03 AM
Rien d'important sur switch 2 en octobre pour moi ...
playshtayshen
posted
the 10/02/2025 at 09:27 AM
Rien
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
shanks: Tu vois qu’on a notre AI aussi.
shanks Link49 est une IA pro Nintendo ?
Tu veux troller, choisi mieux
Donc évite de troller, surtout quand tu n’as aucune connaissance dans les ludothèques respectives de chaque console.