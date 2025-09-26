Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Marvel's Wolverine
3
name : Marvel's Wolverine
platform : Playstation 5
editor : PlayStation Studios
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
472
Likes
link49
[Ps5] Marvel's Wolverine: Des images pour patienter jusqu'à l'automne 2026
Du gameplay a été dévoilé dans le dernier State of Play.



Voici les images officielles :









Vivement la fin d'année prochaine.

Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k/status/1970986633446195358/
    posted the 09/26/2025 at 03:08 AM by link49
    comments (1)
    kujotaro posted the 09/26/2025 at 03:48 AM
    Le jeu est absolument sublime. Ça va être une aventure incroyable.
