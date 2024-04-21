accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
278
❤
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
129
Likes
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5143
visites since opening :
8145417
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Stellar Blade et Eiyuden Chronicle : H.H sortent cette semaine
1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas
Sondage
1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas
Sondage
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
26
)
zekk
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:34 PM
2
1
neptonic
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:34 PM
Stellar Blade
1) day fucking 1
thelastone
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:40 PM
3)-3)
guiguif
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:42 PM
Stellar blade 1 evidement
Eiyuden 4
mwaka971
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:49 PM
1
4
volran
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:49 PM
1
2
psxbox
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:50 PM
4
1
stardustx
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 06:57 PM
Stellar Blade 1
Eiyuden Chronicle je l'ai déjà reçu (kickstarter)
terikku
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:01 PM
1
4
zoske
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:03 PM
1 déjà préco
1 déjà reçu (kickstarter PS5)
Franchement j'ai 5h sur Eiyuden et j'accroche bien à l'ambiance et au tour par tour convaincant
terminagore
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:32 PM
Très tenté par le day one pour Stellar Blade mais trop de jeux à finir, donc probablement 2
Eiyuden, 3.
yukilin
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:50 PM
1 - Stellar Blade
4 - Eiyuden Chronicles.
rbz
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:54 PM
1)4
1)2
tylercross
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:56 PM
1
4
churos45
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:56 PM
2
4
keiku
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 07:58 PM
eyuden en day one
stellar on attendra les test
sdkios
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 08:03 PM
Stellar day one, meme si je le commencerai peut-etre pas directement (j'aimerais terminer Yakuza Kiwami d'abord, j'aime pas etre sur deux jeux en meme temps. Mais bon, j'suis qu'a 20h de jeu, je dois encore etre bien loin du platine vu comment j'avais mit le time sur le zero
)
l3andr3
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 08:46 PM
4 et 2
idd
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 08:49 PM
1
2
sora78
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 09:00 PM
2 pour Stellar Blade. Trop de jeu à faire là.
1 pour Eiyuden Chronicle parceque je l'ai backé à l'époque mais au final je n'en veux plus ^^'
liberty
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 09:04 PM
sora78
Si t as pas besoin de la clé Démat et que tu veux l'offrir je veux bien
kikoo31
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 09:11 PM
33
sora78
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 09:13 PM
liberty
ahah bien tenté ^^
Je vais recevoir un version physique que je vais revendre du coup
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 09:54 PM
44
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 10:21 PM
ducknsexe
Dans un monde parallèle, ce sont 2 jeux Nintendo et comme par magie, ton 44 se transformerait en 11
Pour ma part, c’est 11 mais j’ai quelques jeux à faire avant comme Unicorn Overlord
kratoszeus
posted
the 04/21/2024 at 10:54 PM
bah nos banque en calédonie ont bloqué Sony suite a des piratages, donc je pourrais pas prendre stellar blade
