Stellar Blade et Eiyuden Chronicle : H.H sortent cette semaine



1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage





1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage
    posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (26)
    zekk posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:34 PM
    2
    1
    neptonic posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:34 PM
    Stellar Blade

    1) day fucking 1
    thelastone posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:40 PM
    3)-3)
    guiguif posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:42 PM
    Stellar blade 1 evidement
    Eiyuden 4
    mwaka971 posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:49 PM
    1
    4
    volran posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:49 PM
    1
    2
    psxbox posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:50 PM
    4
    1
    stardustx posted the 04/21/2024 at 06:57 PM
    Stellar Blade 1
    Eiyuden Chronicle je l'ai déjà reçu (kickstarter)
    terikku posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:01 PM
    1
    4
    zoske posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:03 PM
    1 déjà préco
    1 déjà reçu (kickstarter PS5)
    Franchement j'ai 5h sur Eiyuden et j'accroche bien à l'ambiance et au tour par tour convaincant
    terminagore posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Très tenté par le day one pour Stellar Blade mais trop de jeux à finir, donc probablement 2
    Eiyuden, 3.
    yukilin posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:50 PM
    1 - Stellar Blade
    4 - Eiyuden Chronicles.
    rbz posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:54 PM
    1)4
    1)2
    tylercross posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:56 PM
    1
    4
    churos45 posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:56 PM
    2
    4
    keiku posted the 04/21/2024 at 07:58 PM
    eyuden en day one
    stellar on attendra les test
    sdkios posted the 04/21/2024 at 08:03 PM
    Stellar day one, meme si je le commencerai peut-etre pas directement (j'aimerais terminer Yakuza Kiwami d'abord, j'aime pas etre sur deux jeux en meme temps. Mais bon, j'suis qu'a 20h de jeu, je dois encore etre bien loin du platine vu comment j'avais mit le time sur le zero )
    l3andr3 posted the 04/21/2024 at 08:46 PM
    4 et 2
    idd posted the 04/21/2024 at 08:49 PM
    1
    2
    sora78 posted the 04/21/2024 at 09:00 PM
    2 pour Stellar Blade. Trop de jeu à faire là.
    1 pour Eiyuden Chronicle parceque je l'ai backé à l'époque mais au final je n'en veux plus ^^'
    liberty posted the 04/21/2024 at 09:04 PM
    sora78 Si t as pas besoin de la clé Démat et que tu veux l'offrir je veux bien
    kikoo31 posted the 04/21/2024 at 09:11 PM
    33
    sora78 posted the 04/21/2024 at 09:13 PM
    liberty ahah bien tenté ^^

    Je vais recevoir un version physique que je vais revendre du coup
    ducknsexe posted the 04/21/2024 at 09:54 PM
    44
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/21/2024 at 10:21 PM
    ducknsexe Dans un monde parallèle, ce sont 2 jeux Nintendo et comme par magie, ton 44 se transformerait en 11

    Pour ma part, c’est 11 mais j’ai quelques jeux à faire avant comme Unicorn Overlord
    kratoszeus posted the 04/21/2024 at 10:54 PM
    bah nos banque en calédonie ont bloqué Sony suite a des piratages, donc je pourrais pas prendre stellar blade
