1. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 314,699 / NEW
2. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 301,334 / NEW
3. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 50,545 / 1,025,821
4. [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy – 47,717 / NEW
5. [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 26,794 / NEW
6. [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 15,713 / NEW
7. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 11,535 / 71,669
8. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 10,487 / 53,411
9. [NSW] Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – 9,004 / NEW
10. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 8,812 / 72,131
PS5 – 51,282
Switch OLED – 47,620
PS5 Digital Edition – 11,630
Switch Lite – 10,893
Switch – 7,042
Xbox Series X – 2,937
PS4 – 646
Xbox Series S – 189
New 2DS LL – 22
65 555 Switch / 62 912 PS5 / 3 126 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
Total : 3126
C'est bien beau de vouloir faire un blog mais faut vérifier ses sources avant.
https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsu-sales-11-13-23-11-19-23/
La série est moins appréciée au japon que chez nous ?
lalisa Relax, ça va aller
Et étonné de HL sur Switch