Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4979
visites since opening : 7733166
nicolasgourry > blog
Famitsu sales (11/13/23 – 11/19/23) / SMRPG 300 000
1. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 314,699 / NEW
2. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 301,334 / NEW
3. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 50,545 / 1,025,821
4. [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy – 47,717 / NEW
5. [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 26,794 / NEW
6. [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 15,713 / NEW
7. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 11,535 / 71,669
8. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 10,487 / 53,411
9. [NSW] Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – 9,004 / NEW
10. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 8,812 / 72,131

PS5 – 51,282
Switch OLED – 47,620
PS5 Digital Edition – 11,630
Switch Lite – 10,893
Switch – 7,042
Xbox Series X – 2,937
PS4 – 646
Xbox Series S – 189
New 2DS LL – 22

65 555 Switch / 62 912 PS5 / 3 126 XSXIS
    posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    inglorious posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:34 PM
    T'a fait une erreur reverifie tes chiffres https://www.gematsu.com/2023/11/famitsu-sales-11-13-23-11-19-23
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:36 PM
    inglorious tu as raison j'ai confondu avec la semaine dernière, j'ai modifié ^^
    lalisa posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:36 PM
    XSX = 2937 pas 1996. Et Series S : 189 pas 582

    Total : 3126


    C'est bien beau de vouloir faire un blog mais faut vérifier ses sources avant.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:38 PM
    lalisa je répète je me suis trompé de ligne.
    https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsu-sales-11-13-23-11-19-23/
    lapala posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:39 PM
    Outch ça fait tellement mal pour Like a dragon, derrière Persona 5 Tactica...
    La série est moins appréciée au japon que chez nous ?
    aggrekuma posted the 11/23/2023 at 01:50 PM
    Le score d'Hogwarts Legacy ! devant Persona 5 Tactica je suis étonné
    zekk posted the 11/23/2023 at 02:10 PM
    lapala non deuxième semaine pour l'instant et première pour l'autre ! Deux supports pour Persona

    lalisa Relax, ça va aller
    solarr posted the 11/23/2023 at 02:13 PM
    nicolasgourry ça fait 65 555 Switch au total au lieu de 69 217 si mon compte est bon.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/23/2023 at 02:20 PM
    solarr modifié
    solarr posted the 11/23/2023 at 02:21 PM
    nicolasgourry
    cliana posted the 11/23/2023 at 02:22 PM
    lalisa oui en gros tu nous expliques qu'au final, que ca change pas grand chose, que ca reste des chiffres bas
    lapala posted the 11/23/2023 at 02:36 PM
    Zekk ah oui my bad, je suis aller trop vite et j'ai pas fait gaffe aux chiffres globaux
    fdestroyer posted the 11/23/2023 at 02:55 PM
    Hé ben, pas mal pour le SMRPG.

    Et étonné de HL sur Switch
    newtechnix posted the 11/23/2023 at 03:37 PM
    Je voyais SMRPG entre 100 et 150 000, chapeau bas après j'ai remarqué en France (en hypermarché) que certains achetaient le jeu s'en vraiment comprendre qu'il ne s'agissait pas d'un Mario classique conviale mais d'un Jrpg sauce Mario. il pourrait y avoir une déceptivité
