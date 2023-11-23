1. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 314,699 / NEW

2. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 301,334 / NEW

3. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 50,545 / 1,025,821

4. [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy – 47,717 / NEW

5. [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 26,794 / NEW

6. [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 15,713 / NEW

7. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 11,535 / 71,669

8. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 10,487 / 53,411

9. [NSW] Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – 9,004 / NEW

10. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 8,812 / 72,131



PS5 – 51,282

Switch OLED – 47,620

PS5 Digital Edition – 11,630

Switch Lite – 10,893

Switch – 7,042

Xbox Series X – 2,937

PS4 – 646

Xbox Series S – 189

New 2DS LL – 22



65 555 Switch / 62 912 PS5 / 3 126 XSXIS