Suda 51 & Swery 65 annoncent Hotel Barcelona sur PS5, Xbox & PC
"Grosse" derniere annonce de la conf TGS de Microsoft, Hotel Barcelona a été annoncé par Swery 65 et Suda 51 sur PS5, Xbox et PC.
Il s'agira d'un jeu d'action en 2.5D prévu pour 2024.

    posted the 09/21/2023 at 10:19 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    colt posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:00 AM
    ouais bah je suis carrement pas chaud là
    alnohb posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:10 AM
    Deux réalisateurs Has been.... Qu'on se le dise une bonne fois pour toute.
    newtechnix posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:25 AM
    Suda c'est quasi périmé tout ce qu'il propose, toujours la même soupe.
    badaboum posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:50 AM
    Pourquoi la vidéo est au ralenti?
    nikolastation posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:56 AM
    badaboum Mais grave !!!
    akiru posted the 09/21/2023 at 12:03 PM
    alnohb Autant swery j'ai jamais ete un grand fan, autant suda51 son dernier no more heroes 3 a beaucoup plu donc non
