description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
suzukube
Cursed to Golf, le Rogue Like de Golf sur Switch et PC


Hey ! Je ne saurais trop vous recommander Cursed to Golf, qui arrive sur Nintendo Switch et en démo sur Steam ! Le jeu est juste excellent, avec une bonne ambiance et même si vous ne parlez pas anglais, vous devriez vous en sortir ^^ !

Le jeu devrait arriver cet été !
    posted the 05/12/2022 at 01:08 AM by suzukube
    suzukube posted the 05/12/2022 at 01:10 AM
    Nos remerciements à Arquion pour la découverte !
