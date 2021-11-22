accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
273
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
liberty
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
bogsnake
,
yanissou
,
ghouledheleter
,
leblogdeshacka
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
178
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gatsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
spekuro
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanissou
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5241
visites since opening :
7427224
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Arc System Works: Nouveau trailer pour DNF Duel
Le jeu de combat DNF Duel adapté du jeu Dungeon Fighter Online se dévoile via un nouveau trailer
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
victornewman
,
kadaj68800
,
sora78
,
mercure7
,
sorakairi86
,
gareauxloups
,
bogsnake
posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:04 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
keiku
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 01:15 PM
plus guilty gear que le dernier guilty gear
alnohb
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 01:26 PM
Day One
kikoo31
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 01:27 PM
toujours aussi classe
kuroni
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 01:38 PM
Et, à côté de ça, on va avoir un SF6 encore plus réaliste que jamais...
J aurais voulu un SFA avec ce style graphique.
mercure7
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 01:48 PM
Plus qu'à espérer qu'ils touchent un jour à St Seiya ou à Bleach, un jour
neetsen
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 02:14 PM
Ça a l'air sympa !
Plus qu'une énième adaption, j'aimerais bien ArcSystemWorks se tenter de ressusciter Toshinden
sorakairi86
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 02:56 PM
Mercure7
c'est clair et on peux aussi rajouter One piece, Hunter x hunter et bien d'autre
akinen
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 03:38 PM
C’est clairement LE style graphique à avoir pour de la baston 2D.
Des graphismes fin, une dynamique claire, des animations style 2D old-school et des impacts francs.
Ça tue. Maintenant j’attends un jrpg avec cette techno
Ps: nan mais c’est la représentation ultime au style anime! À quand JOJO!?
nikolastation
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 04:18 PM
Juste magnifique... J'ai toujours eu du mal avec les Guilty Gear (trop novice / pas assez de temps pour m'y investir à fond), mais là ça donne tellement envie !!!
fausst
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 04:21 PM
mercure7
Qui sait.... on peut avoir une bonne surprise pour les 60 ans de Jump
alucardk
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 04:43 PM
joli mais à force d'utiliser le même moteur, ça en devient banal ... on dirait des skins à chaque fois ... dommage, je n'ai plus cet effet waouh ...
akiru
posted
the 11/22/2021 at 05:14 PM
alucardk
C'est surtout que esthétiquement ils font toujours la même. Et c'est devenu une patte tellement mangaisé là ou les anciens Guilty avaient un coté étrange.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
J aurais voulu un SFA avec ce style graphique.
Plus qu'une énième adaption, j'aimerais bien ArcSystemWorks se tenter de ressusciter Toshinden
Des graphismes fin, une dynamique claire, des animations style 2D old-school et des impacts francs.
Ça tue. Maintenant j’attends un jrpg avec cette techno
Ps: nan mais c’est la représentation ultime au style anime! À quand JOJO!?