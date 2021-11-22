profile
Arc System Works: Nouveau trailer pour DNF Duel
Le jeu de combat DNF Duel adapté du jeu Dungeon Fighter Online se dévoile via un nouveau trailer

    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    victornewman, kadaj68800, sora78, mercure7, sorakairi86, gareauxloups, bogsnake
    posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:04 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    keiku posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:15 PM
    plus guilty gear que le dernier guilty gear
    alnohb posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:26 PM
    Day One
    kikoo31 posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:27 PM
    toujours aussi classe
    kuroni posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:38 PM
    Et, à côté de ça, on va avoir un SF6 encore plus réaliste que jamais...
    J aurais voulu un SFA avec ce style graphique.
    mercure7 posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:48 PM
    Plus qu'à espérer qu'ils touchent un jour à St Seiya ou à Bleach, un jour
    neetsen posted the 11/22/2021 at 02:14 PM
    Ça a l'air sympa !

    Plus qu'une énième adaption, j'aimerais bien ArcSystemWorks se tenter de ressusciter Toshinden
    sorakairi86 posted the 11/22/2021 at 02:56 PM
    Mercure7 c'est clair et on peux aussi rajouter One piece, Hunter x hunter et bien d'autre
    akinen posted the 11/22/2021 at 03:38 PM
    C’est clairement LE style graphique à avoir pour de la baston 2D.

    Des graphismes fin, une dynamique claire, des animations style 2D old-school et des impacts francs.

    Ça tue. Maintenant j’attends un jrpg avec cette techno

    Ps: nan mais c’est la représentation ultime au style anime! À quand JOJO!?
    nikolastation posted the 11/22/2021 at 04:18 PM
    Juste magnifique... J'ai toujours eu du mal avec les Guilty Gear (trop novice / pas assez de temps pour m'y investir à fond), mais là ça donne tellement envie !!!
    fausst posted the 11/22/2021 at 04:21 PM
    mercure7 Qui sait.... on peut avoir une bonne surprise pour les 60 ans de Jump
    alucardk posted the 11/22/2021 at 04:43 PM
    joli mais à force d'utiliser le même moteur, ça en devient banal ... on dirait des skins à chaque fois ... dommage, je n'ai plus cet effet waouh ...
    akiru posted the 11/22/2021 at 05:14 PM
    alucardk C'est surtout que esthétiquement ils font toujours la même. Et c'est devenu une patte tellement mangaisé là ou les anciens Guilty avaient un coté étrange.
