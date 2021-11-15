profile
Bon bah je vais me prendre une Xbox Serie X
70 Nouveaux jeux retro XBOX SX dont.... LES OTOGI 1 et 2 PUTAIN ENFIN !! (4 ans qu'ils dorment dans mon placard)

La Liste:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
Beautiful Katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia+
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Dead or Alive 3
Dead or Alive 4
Death by Cube
Disney Universe
Disney’s Chicken Little
Elements of Destruction
F.E.A.R.
F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
F.E.A.R. 3
F.E.A.R. Files
The First Templar
Gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Islands of Wakfu
Lego The Lord of the Rings
Manhunt
Max Payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max Payne 3
Mini Ninjas
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV Untamed
NIER
Novadrome
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
The Outfit
Outpost Kaloki X
Quake Arena Arcade
R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
Red Dead Revolver
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
Rio
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of Ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Skate 2
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Switchball
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Time Pilot
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Toy Story Mania!
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/11/xbox-backward-compatibility-adds-70-new-games
    posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:32 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    negan posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:40 PM
    On n'en parler il y a 3 J
    draven86 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Félicitations !
    Tu ne seras pas déçu.
    ronan89 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:45 PM
    OTOGI, trop beau !
    dungas73 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:46 PM
    Sa se trouve une série X ? Sa m’intéresserais pour Noël
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:52 PM
    La Police Pro S arrive pour vous mettre en état d'arrestation.
    kazuya14 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:52 PM
    negan on n’en parler français toi?
    negan posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:54 PM
    kazuya14 20 Heures c'est l'heure de faire la bouffe FEMME.
    sephi88 posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:55 PM
    On n'en parler il y a 3 J
    Sa se trouve une série X ? Sa m’intéresserais


    http://tenor.com/view/friends-phoebe-gif-4464252
    rendan posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:56 PM
    Tellement content d'avoir une series X
    gonzales posted the 11/15/2021 at 06:59 PM
    Bon choix tu pourras avoir avoir la superior version console de Elder Scrolls VI
