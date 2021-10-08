accueil
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Sega annonce un nouveau Shining Force pour 2022
...sur Mobile, circulez, ya plus rien a voir.
Le jeu s'appellera hining Force: Hikari to Yami no Eiyuu (Heroes of Light and Darkness), ce sera un F2P avec plein de DLC, on aime.
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/08/shining-force-heroes-of-light-and-darkness-announced-for-mobile
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/10/2021 at 09:53 AM by
guiguif
comments (
15
)
zekk
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 09:54 AM
j'ai vu ton pseudio, je savais que j'allais me faire avoir
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 10:05 AM
t'es qu'un putain d'enfoiré
Guiguif
altendorf
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 10:08 AM
Hahahaha
wilhelm
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 10:14 AM
Entre Sega et Nintendo, la compétition est rude quand il s'agit de décevoir les attentes pour les anciennes licences.
xhander
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 10:15 AM
En voyant le titre, j'étais déjà tout heureux de voir enfin un nouveau Shining Force (depuis le temps que je rêve d'un 4) mais sur mobile, mouais, ça ne me tente pas trop. A voir mais je risque de m'en lasser.
koji
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 10:59 AM
cruel
gally099
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 11:08 AM
nooooooooon !!!
evasnake
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 11:11 AM
Mais comment tu fais pour toujours etre au courant de tous les jeux mobile?
darkxehanort94
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 11:12 AM
NOOOON !!!!!
antpenultiem
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 12:02 PM
put*** de mer** l'ascenseur émotionnel...
chiotte quoi
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 12:23 PM
Je ne suis même pas étonné...
chronokami
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 12:25 PM
Ptain
Guiguif
comment tu peux faire ça
kikoo31
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 12:31 PM
guiguif
Sale ENFOIREEE §!!!
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 12:39 PM
Guiguif
A fortiori........................put** ta pondu un collector la
J'y ai vraiment cru bordel de mer** !!
kraken
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 12:49 PM
xhander
guiguif
zekk
pour voir ce que fait le develloppeur du jeu:
https://youtu.be/Fexukz5PP48
