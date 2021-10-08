profile
Sega annonce un nouveau Shining Force pour 2022
...sur Mobile, circulez, ya plus rien a voir.

Le jeu s'appellera hining Force: Hikari to Yami no Eiyuu (Heroes of Light and Darkness), ce sera un F2P avec plein de DLC, on aime.

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/08/shining-force-heroes-of-light-and-darkness-announced-for-mobile
    posted the 08/10/2021 at 09:53 AM by guiguif
    comments (15)
    zekk posted the 08/10/2021 at 09:54 AM
    j'ai vu ton pseudio, je savais que j'allais me faire avoir
    jaysennnin posted the 08/10/2021 at 10:05 AM
    t'es qu'un putain d'enfoiré Guiguif
    altendorf posted the 08/10/2021 at 10:08 AM
    Hahahaha
    wilhelm posted the 08/10/2021 at 10:14 AM
    Entre Sega et Nintendo, la compétition est rude quand il s'agit de décevoir les attentes pour les anciennes licences.
    xhander posted the 08/10/2021 at 10:15 AM
    En voyant le titre, j'étais déjà tout heureux de voir enfin un nouveau Shining Force (depuis le temps que je rêve d'un 4) mais sur mobile, mouais, ça ne me tente pas trop. A voir mais je risque de m'en lasser.
    koji posted the 08/10/2021 at 10:59 AM
    cruel
    gally099 posted the 08/10/2021 at 11:08 AM
    nooooooooon !!!
    evasnake posted the 08/10/2021 at 11:11 AM
    Mais comment tu fais pour toujours etre au courant de tous les jeux mobile?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 08/10/2021 at 11:12 AM
    NOOOON !!!!!
    antpenultiem posted the 08/10/2021 at 12:02 PM
    put*** de mer** l'ascenseur émotionnel...
    chiotte quoi
    xenofamicom posted the 08/10/2021 at 12:23 PM
    Je ne suis même pas étonné...
    chronokami posted the 08/10/2021 at 12:25 PM
    Ptain Guiguif comment tu peux faire ça
    kikoo31 posted the 08/10/2021 at 12:31 PM
    guiguif Sale ENFOIREEE §!!!
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/10/2021 at 12:39 PM
    Guiguif A fortiori........................put** ta pondu un collector la

    J'y ai vraiment cru bordel de mer** !!
    kraken posted the 08/10/2021 at 12:49 PM
    xhander guiguif zekk
    pour voir ce que fait le develloppeur du jeu:

    https://youtu.be/Fexukz5PP48
