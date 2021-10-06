profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5022
visites since opening : 6976707
guiguif > blog
all
Elden Ring: Quelques screens officiels en 1080p
Quelques screens du site officiel en full HD

























https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1403082526982279174
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aym, mercure7, edgar
    posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (15)
    altendorf posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:57 PM
    denton posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:59 PM
    Qu'est que c'est bon de revoir du Dark souls aie aie aie
    foxstep posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:59 PM
    Les Japs qui sauvent le JV une fois de plus.
    edgar posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:02 PM
    Salt and Sacrifice et Elden Ring la même soirée !

    Dark Souls POWAAAAA !!!
    rbz posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:06 PM
    Peu de chance d'avoir des villes vivantes avec ce contexte encore une fois apocalyptique.

    J'aime bien ce que je vois après pas de quoi grimper au rideau sincèrement.
    C'est du souls. C'est totalement dans la continuité de ce qu'ils nous ont proposé.
    j'attendais un peu plus

    .on verra avec les videos a venir si le gp et sa structure open World permettront au jeu de vraiment se démarquer de ces aînés.
    ryadr posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:08 PM
    Ça tourne en rond non ?
    akiru posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:13 PM
    rbz ouai mais au moins, pour une fois, on aura peut etre un open world sans aucunes indications de merdes qui prennent constamment le joueur pour un con.
    Rien que pour ca, j'avoue que je suis curieux.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:14 PM
    On attendra le remake par bluepoints
    slad posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:15 PM
    Propre
    rbz posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:15 PM
    akiru oui pas faux. J'espère ne pas voir de minimap au passage
    mercure7 posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:17 PM
    foxstep je te le fais pas dire
    kevisiano posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:18 PM
    C'est pas que je suis pas hypé mais je suis pas si impressionné que ça.
    onihanzo posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:20 PM
    Putain, on dirait qu'ils ont rajouté Master Glaive Hodir sur le screen 4
    ravyxxs posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:22 PM
    kevisiano C'est pas du tout impressionnant,mais la direction artistique déchire

    Là on peut dire que le crossgen sur ce titre va faire tâche sur PS5 et X.
    djiman posted the 06/10/2021 at 10:44 PM
    Mouif, ça me fait pas rêver tout ça
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo