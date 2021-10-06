accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
images and videos gallery
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5022
visites since opening :
6976707
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Elden Ring: Quelques screens officiels en 1080p
Quelques screens du site officiel en full HD
https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1403082526982279174
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
aym
,
mercure7
,
edgar
posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:56 PM by
guiguif
comments (
15
)
altendorf
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:57 PM
denton
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:59 PM
Qu'est que c'est bon de revoir du Dark souls aie aie aie
foxstep
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:59 PM
Les Japs qui sauvent le JV une fois de plus.
edgar
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:02 PM
Salt and Sacrifice et Elden Ring la même soirée !
Dark Souls POWAAAAA !!!
rbz
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:06 PM
Peu de chance d'avoir des villes vivantes avec ce contexte encore une fois apocalyptique.
J'aime bien ce que je vois après pas de quoi grimper au rideau sincèrement.
C'est du souls. C'est totalement dans la continuité de ce qu'ils nous ont proposé.
j'attendais un peu plus
.on verra avec les videos a venir si le gp et sa structure open World permettront au jeu de vraiment se démarquer de ces aînés.
ryadr
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:08 PM
Ça tourne en rond non ?
akiru
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:13 PM
rbz
ouai mais au moins, pour une fois, on aura peut etre un open world sans aucunes indications de merdes qui prennent constamment le joueur pour un con.
Rien que pour ca, j'avoue que je suis curieux.
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:14 PM
On attendra le remake par bluepoints
slad
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:15 PM
Propre
rbz
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:15 PM
akiru
oui pas faux. J'espère ne pas voir de minimap au passage
mercure7
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:17 PM
foxstep
je te le fais pas dire
kevisiano
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:18 PM
C'est pas que je suis pas hypé mais je suis pas si impressionné que ça.
onihanzo
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:20 PM
Putain, on dirait qu'ils ont rajouté Master Glaive Hodir sur le screen 4
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:22 PM
kevisiano
C'est pas du tout impressionnant,mais la direction artistique déchire
Là on peut dire que le crossgen sur ce titre va faire tâche sur PS5 et X.
djiman
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 10:44 PM
Mouif, ça me fait pas rêver tout ça
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
