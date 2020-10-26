La liste des trophées pour Spider-Man Miles Morales se dévoile.
Attention, risque de spoilers !!
Be Yourself - Collect all other Trophies
Just the Beginning - Unlock all Skills
A New Home - 100% Complete All Districts
Urban Explorers - Collect all Time Capsules
Memory Lane - Collect All Postcards
Salvager - Open all Underground Caches
Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs
Underground Undone - Shut down all Underground Hideouts
Ready for Anything - Purchase All Suits
Never Saw It Coming - Complete an Enemy Base without being detected
100x Combo!!! - Perform a 100x Combo
Pete’s First Villain - Complete the Final Test
Kitbash - Craft 10 Upgrades
Rhino Rodeo - Ride Rhino through the mall
Hanging by a Thread - Keep the bridge together
Overcharge - Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks
Up and Over - Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy
From Downtown - Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more
Like a Rhino in a China Shop - Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall
JJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode
Five Star Review - Complete all FNSM app requests
Mod that Suit - Craft a Suit Mod
Look with Better Eyes - Craft a Visor Mod
Never Give Up - Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’s grave in Harlem
A Gift From Pete - Receive the Gift Suit
Crime Master - Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type
Getting Dizzy - Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing
I’m On A Boat - Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown
Socially Acceptable - Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story
Il y a toujours 5€ en CC sur la Fnac
FNAC
Amazon