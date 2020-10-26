La liste des trophées pour Spider-Man Miles Morales se dévoile.Attention, risque de spoilers !!Be Yourself - Collect all other TrophiesJust the Beginning - Unlock all SkillsA New Home - 100% Complete All DistrictsUrban Explorers - Collect all Time CapsulesMemory Lane - Collect All PostcardsSalvager - Open all Underground CachesUnder Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon LabsUnderground Undone - Shut down all Underground HideoutsReady for Anything - Purchase All SuitsNever Saw It Coming - Complete an Enemy Base without being detected100x Combo!!! - Perform a 100x ComboPete’s First Villain - Complete the Final TestKitbash - Craft 10 UpgradesRhino Rodeo - Ride Rhino through the mallHanging by a Thread - Keep the bridge togetherOvercharge - Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacksUp and Over - Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemyFrom Downtown - Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or moreLike a Rhino in a China Shop - Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mallJJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo ModeFive Star Review - Complete all FNSM app requestsMod that Suit - Craft a Suit ModLook with Better Eyes - Craft a Visor ModNever Give Up - Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’s grave in HarlemA Gift From Pete - Receive the Gift SuitCrime Master - Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime typeGetting Dizzy - Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landingI’m On A Boat - Ride the derelict boat in southern ChinatownSocially Acceptable - Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the storyIl y a toujours 5€ en CC sur la Fnac