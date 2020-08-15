ajouter un tigre
Far Cry 6
1
name : Far Cry 6
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
leblogdeshacka
401
leblogdeshacka
articles : 3706
visites since opening : 4192873
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PS5] La box art de Far Cry 6 se dévoile
En complément des box arts de shanks, voici celle de Far Cry 6


Aussi dégueulasse que les autres!!
    1
    minbox
    posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:18 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    yobloom posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Ils veulent clairement que l'on passe au dématérialisé..
    octobar posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:31 PM
    zero inspiration quoi, ça résume bien ce qu'est Ubisoft en ce moment.
    bliss02 posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:32 PM
    C’est vraiment pas terrible ce blanc
    gat posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:34 PM
    octobar C'était pareil sur Current-Gen.
    madd posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:35 PM
    Ca fait depuis le premier trailer qu'on l'a connaît.
    torotoro59 posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:36 PM
    Argh cette bande blanche
    madd posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:37 PM
    Sinon je la trouve classe, vous ralez h24 comme qi ça avait de l'importance ou que vous alliez prendre un jeu Ubi day one.
    minbox posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:37 PM
    torotoro59 posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:38 PM
    goldmen33 voilà de la box inspirée
    torotoro59 posted the 08/15/2020 at 03:41 PM
    J'ai un doute, c'est bien l'édition ultimate ou pas...
