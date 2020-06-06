accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
260
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
171
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
graamm
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4608
visites since opening :
6033830
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Allez Nintendo, apres Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition...
On veut un remake des 2 autres " RPG de fin de la Wii "
(surtout The Last Story)
(ce décalquage au calme de Noctis me fume toujours autant
)
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/06/2020 at 09:46 PM by
guiguif
comments (
21
)
rbz
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 09:52 PM
Noctis avec du flow quoi.
et on veut surtout des nouveaux jeux pour le moment
isora
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 09:53 PM
Baten Kaitos HD ( avec Origins en FR pour la première fois)
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 09:58 PM
isora
Baten Kaitos = Namco il me semble
chronokami
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:00 PM
absolument!
isora
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:01 PM
guiguif
effectivement, seulement Origins était de Nintendo.
yogfei
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:07 PM
Ce serait vraiment cool, Pandoras tower quel EXCELLENT jeu !
wickette
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:14 PM
Et xeno X
raioh
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:15 PM
Des nouveaux jeux sinon.
killia
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:17 PM
The Last Story fait finalement l'an dernier, je ne peux qu'approuver un portage du jeu qui n'utilisait pas les fonctionnalités de la wiimote et nunchuk donc largement faisable et justifié au vu de la qualité du soft
dokidokii
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:18 PM
Si c'est pour que ce soit en 540p ils peuvent les ranger
shigeryu
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:24 PM
Ouais au moins UN nouveau jeu soyez dingue !!!
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:27 PM
raioh
shigeryu
l'un n'empeche pas l'autre
dokidokii
les decors sont plus petits, ça devraient au moins tourner en 720p
wickette
masharu
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:30 PM
L'ayant bien apprécié, the Last Story se serait cool mais Mistwalker je doute qu'ils soient en capacité de produire un tel jeu. Il y a toujours moyen de confier à un sous-traitant, mais The Last Story n'est pas une grosse IP difficile de voir Nintendo investir dessus.
shigeryu
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:31 PM
guiguif
C'était juste ma participation à la prière du soir, je me dit que si je prie plus fort que ceux qui demande un remaster alors peut-être... que...
non rien...
eduardos
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:34 PM
J’ai vraiment apprécié Pandora s tower, y’a vraiment matière à faire une suite.
jenicris
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:37 PM
Je serais pas contre The Last Story.
thorim
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:39 PM
Je serai pas contre un remaster de Xenoblade Chronicles X
gaeon
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:46 PM
J'étais resté scotché sur Pandora's Tower également. La relation avec la fille maudite était intéressante et je me rappelle que le gameplay au grappin était cool. Très bonne OST également malgré peu de morceaux.
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:51 PM
Je possède les 2 collector, quel jeux
Une suite ou un gros remake de ces 2 jeu je dit oui. Y a des jeux qui mérite de revenir.
nakata
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 10:55 PM
The last story est un très grand jeu. Mais Pandora Tower je l’ai trouvé redondant... mais d’une force... . Des aller/retour pour aller chercher de la chair, une histoire inintéressante qui ne décolle jamais et (à peu prêt) compréhensible si on a une des 5 fins. Je ne comprends pas son succès critique.
Me suis forcé à le finir et il sera vite oublié
liquidsnake66
posted
the 06/06/2020 at 11:20 PM
Et pourquoi pas un jrpg qui saurait un peu modernisé cette soupe niaise qu’on nous pond depuis si longtemps...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
et on veut surtout des nouveaux jeux pour le moment
dokidokii les decors sont plus petits, ça devraient au moins tourner en 720p
wickette
Une suite ou un gros remake de ces 2 jeu je dit oui. Y a des jeux qui mérite de revenir.
Me suis forcé à le finir et il sera vite oublié