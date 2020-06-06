profile
Allez Nintendo, apres Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition...
On veut un remake des 2 autres " RPG de fin de la Wii " (surtout The Last Story)




(ce décalquage au calme de Noctis me fume toujours autant )
    posted the 06/06/2020 at 09:46 PM by guiguif
    rbz posted the 06/06/2020 at 09:52 PM
    Noctis avec du flow quoi.
    et on veut surtout des nouveaux jeux pour le moment
    isora posted the 06/06/2020 at 09:53 PM
    Baten Kaitos HD ( avec Origins en FR pour la première fois)
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2020 at 09:58 PM
    isora Baten Kaitos = Namco il me semble
    chronokami posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:00 PM
    absolument!
    isora posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:01 PM
    guiguif effectivement, seulement Origins était de Nintendo.
    yogfei posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:07 PM
    Ce serait vraiment cool, Pandoras tower quel EXCELLENT jeu !
    wickette posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:14 PM
    Et xeno X
    raioh posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:15 PM
    Des nouveaux jeux sinon.
    killia posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:17 PM
    The Last Story fait finalement l'an dernier, je ne peux qu'approuver un portage du jeu qui n'utilisait pas les fonctionnalités de la wiimote et nunchuk donc largement faisable et justifié au vu de la qualité du soft
    dokidokii posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:18 PM
    Si c'est pour que ce soit en 540p ils peuvent les ranger
    shigeryu posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:24 PM
    Ouais au moins UN nouveau jeu soyez dingue !!!
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:27 PM
    raioh shigeryu l'un n'empeche pas l'autre

    dokidokii les decors sont plus petits, ça devraient au moins tourner en 720p

    wickette
    masharu posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:30 PM
    L'ayant bien apprécié, the Last Story se serait cool mais Mistwalker je doute qu'ils soient en capacité de produire un tel jeu. Il y a toujours moyen de confier à un sous-traitant, mais The Last Story n'est pas une grosse IP difficile de voir Nintendo investir dessus.
    shigeryu posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:31 PM
    guiguif C'était juste ma participation à la prière du soir, je me dit que si je prie plus fort que ceux qui demande un remaster alors peut-être... que... non rien...
    eduardos posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:34 PM
    J’ai vraiment apprécié Pandora s tower, y’a vraiment matière à faire une suite.
    jenicris posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:37 PM
    Je serais pas contre The Last Story.
    thorim posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:39 PM
    Je serai pas contre un remaster de Xenoblade Chronicles X
    gaeon posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:46 PM
    J'étais resté scotché sur Pandora's Tower également. La relation avec la fille maudite était intéressante et je me rappelle que le gameplay au grappin était cool. Très bonne OST également malgré peu de morceaux.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:51 PM
    Je possède les 2 collector, quel jeux

    Une suite ou un gros remake de ces 2 jeu je dit oui. Y a des jeux qui mérite de revenir.
    nakata posted the 06/06/2020 at 10:55 PM
    The last story est un très grand jeu. Mais Pandora Tower je l’ai trouvé redondant... mais d’une force... . Des aller/retour pour aller chercher de la chair, une histoire inintéressante qui ne décolle jamais et (à peu prêt) compréhensible si on a une des 5 fins. Je ne comprends pas son succès critique.
    Me suis forcé à le finir et il sera vite oublié
    liquidsnake66 posted the 06/06/2020 at 11:20 PM
    Et pourquoi pas un jrpg qui saurait un peu modernisé cette soupe niaise qu’on nous pond depuis si longtemps...
