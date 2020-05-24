profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4605
visites since opening : 6021553
guiguif > blog
all
Capital: Reportage des années 90 sur Nintendo/Sega et le CD-Rom
Tres bon reportage de Capital du début 90 sur Nintendo et Sega montrant notamment que Nintendo commençait a moins faire le fier quand Sega prenait du galon.
On y voit aussi l'arrivée des nouvelles technologies comme le CD-Rom.

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:01 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    sussudio posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:18 PM
    20h par jour Tu m'étonne que les japonais dominé le monde avec une telle détermination.
    tonius posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:27 PM
    Je me souviens d'un reportage de Capital sur Nintendo (ca parlait de Pokémon aussi) que j'avais essayé de retrouver mais impossible de mettre la main dessus, c'etait passé en 2000.

    J'ai quand meme trouvé un extrait sur youtube ou ils parlent des noms de Pokémon avec les traducteurs FR et comme j'etait a fond dans Pokémon a cette époque ca m'avais marqué.

    Merci pour la vidéo en tout cas, je matterai ca.
    missilegorbatchef posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:28 PM
    ce monosourcil de l'enfer.. j'avais oublié..
    sussudio posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:35 PM
    Paolo Alto à 19:21
    liquidsnake66 posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:46 PM
    Très très intéressant
    fdestroyer posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Les ligné de borne Astro City! Putain mais que ça me manque les salles d'arcade !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre