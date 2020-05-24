accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4605
visites since opening :
6021553
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Capital: Reportage des années 90 sur Nintendo/Sega et le CD-Rom
Tres bon reportage de Capital du début 90 sur Nintendo et Sega montrant notamment que Nintendo commençait a moins faire le fier quand Sega prenait du galon.
On y voit aussi l'arrivée des nouvelles technologies comme le CD-Rom.
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:01 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
6
)
sussudio
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:18 PM
20h par jour
Tu m'étonne que les japonais dominé le monde avec une telle détermination.
tonius
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:27 PM
Je me souviens d'un reportage de Capital sur Nintendo (ca parlait de Pokémon aussi) que j'avais essayé de retrouver mais impossible de mettre la main dessus, c'etait passé en 2000.
J'ai quand meme trouvé un extrait sur youtube ou ils parlent des noms de Pokémon avec les traducteurs FR et comme j'etait a fond dans Pokémon a cette époque ca m'avais marqué.
Merci pour la vidéo en tout cas, je matterai ca.
missilegorbatchef
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:28 PM
ce monosourcil de l'enfer.. j'avais oublié..
sussudio
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:35 PM
Paolo Alto à 19:21
liquidsnake66
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:46 PM
Très très intéressant
fdestroyer
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:58 PM
Les ligné de borne Astro City! Putain mais que ça me manque les salles d'arcade !!
