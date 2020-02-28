profile
[Cinéma] Deux posters pour Monster Hunter
IGN nous dévoile les deux premiers posters du film Monster Hunter.



Au casting nous retrouverons, Milla Jovovich et Tony Jaa
    posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:09 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments
    playstation2008 posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:20 PM
    Punaise c'est vrai que ce n'était pas un mauvais cauchemar ce projet
    kuroni posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:24 PM
    On va bien se marrer.
    allanoix posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:28 PM
    Monster hunter.et pas de monster sur les affiches...
