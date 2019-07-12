Décennie : 2010-20191. Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010 ) 972. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017 ) 973. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, 2018 ) 974. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, 2014 ) 975. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017 ) 976. Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 967. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 968. The Last of Us (PS3, 2013 ) 959. The Last of Us Remastered (PS4, 2014 ) 9510. Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 9511. Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 9512. God of War (PS4, 2018 ) 9413. Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 9414. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011 ) 9415. BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013 ) 9416. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 9317. Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017 ) 9318. Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013 ) 9319. Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010 ) 9320. Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012 ) 9321. Persona 5 (PS4, 2017 ) 9322. Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012 ) 9323. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, 2015 ) 9324. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011 ) 9325. Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 9326. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4, 2016 ) 9327. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018 ) 9328. INSIDE (Xbox One, 2016 ) 9329. Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018 ) 9230. God of War III (PS3, 2010 ) 9231. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (PS3, 2011) 9232. Bloodborne (PS4, 2015 ) 9233. Celeste (Switch, 2018 ) 9234. Super Street Fighter IV (PS3, 2010 ) 9235. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, 2015 ) 9236. Undertale (PC, 2015 ) 9237. Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013 ) 9238. Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition (PS4, 2018 ) 9239. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014 ) 9240. Journey (PS3, 2012 ) 9241. Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012 ) 9242. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017 ) 9243. The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PS3, 2011 ) 9244. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (PC, 2016 ) 9245. LittleBigPlanet 2 (PS3, 2011 ) 9146. Overwatch (PC, 2016 ) 9147. Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014 ) 9148. Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016 ) 9149. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019 ) 9150. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (Switch, 2019 ) 91