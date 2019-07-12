Décennie : 2010-2019
1. Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010 ) 97
2. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017 ) 97
3. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, 2018 ) 97
4. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, 2014 ) 97
5. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017 ) 97
6. Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 96
7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 96
8. The Last of Us (PS3, 2013 ) 95
9. The Last of Us Remastered (PS4, 2014 ) 95
10. Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 95
11. Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 95
12. God of War (PS4, 2018 ) 94
13. Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 94
14. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011 ) 94
15. BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013 ) 94
16. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 93
17. Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017 ) 93
18. Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013 ) 93
19. Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010 ) 93
20. Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012 ) 93
21. Persona 5 (PS4, 2017 ) 93
22. Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012 ) 93
23. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, 2015 ) 93
24. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011 ) 93
25. Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 93
26. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4, 2016 ) 93
27. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018 ) 93
28. INSIDE (Xbox One, 2016 ) 93
29. Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018 ) 92
30. God of War III (PS3, 2010 ) 92
31. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (PS3, 2011) 92
32. Bloodborne (PS4, 2015 ) 92
33. Celeste (Switch, 2018 ) 92
34. Super Street Fighter IV (PS3, 2010 ) 92
35. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, 2015 ) 92
36. Undertale (PC, 2015 ) 92
37. Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013 ) 92
38. Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition (PS4, 2018 ) 92
39. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014 ) 92
40. Journey (PS3, 2012 ) 92
41. Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012 ) 92
42. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017 ) 92
43. The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PS3, 2011 ) 92
44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (PC, 2016 ) 92
45. LittleBigPlanet 2 (PS3, 2011 ) 91
46. Overwatch (PC, 2016 ) 91
47. Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014 ) 91
48. Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016 ) 91
49. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019 ) 91
50. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (Switch, 2019 ) 91
PS : Les titres ayant reçu un minimum de quinze critiques professionnelles sont inclus dans le top.
