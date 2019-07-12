« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2902
visites since opening : 3673701
nicolasgourry > blog
50 meilleurs jeux de la décennie / Metacritic



Décennie : 2010-2019

1. Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010 ) 97
2. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017 ) 97
3. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, 2018 ) 97
4. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, 2014 ) 97
5. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017 ) 97
6. Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 96
7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 96
8. The Last of Us (PS3, 2013 ) 95
9. The Last of Us Remastered (PS4, 2014 ) 95
10. Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 95
11. Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 95
12. God of War (PS4, 2018 ) 94
13. Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011 ) 94
14. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011 ) 94
15. BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013 ) 94
16. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 93
17. Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017 ) 93
18. Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013 ) 93
19. Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010 ) 93
20. Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012 ) 93
21. Persona 5 (PS4, 2017 ) 93
22. Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012 ) 93
23. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, 2015 ) 93
24. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011 ) 93
25. Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010 ) 93
26. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4, 2016 ) 93
27. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018 ) 93
28. INSIDE (Xbox One, 2016 ) 93
29. Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018 ) 92
30. God of War III (PS3, 2010 ) 92
31. Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (PS3, 2011) 92
32. Bloodborne (PS4, 2015 ) 92
33. Celeste (Switch, 2018 ) 92
34. Super Street Fighter IV (PS3, 2010 ) 92
35. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, 2015 ) 92
36. Undertale (PC, 2015 ) 92
37. Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013 ) 92
38. Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition (PS4, 2018 ) 92
39. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014 ) 92
40. Journey (PS3, 2012 ) 92
41. Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012 ) 92
42. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017 ) 92
43. The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PS3, 2011 ) 92
44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (PC, 2016 ) 92
45. LittleBigPlanet 2 (PS3, 2011 ) 91
46. Overwatch (PC, 2016 ) 91
47. Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014 ) 91
48. Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016 ) 91
49. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019 ) 91
50. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (Switch, 2019 ) 91


PS : Les titres ayant reçu un minimum de quinze critiques professionnelles sont inclus dans le top.
JeuxActu
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    giusnake posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:44 AM
    Il est où Minecraft ?
    fearjc posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:44 AM
    8. The Last of Us (PS3, 2013) 95
    9. The Last of Us Remastered (PS4, 2014) 95


    gemini posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:46 AM
    Et NieR automata? Ce classement
    rbz posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:49 AM
    giusnake arrête de forcer avec Minecraft juste parce que c’est devenu MS ,on sait tout les deux que t’y a jamais joué
    spilner posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:49 AM
    Si c’est le classement de la décennie ou est Uncharted 2 sortit fin 2009?
    wilhelm posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:51 AM
    Ce top : https://media0.giphy.com/media/HPvfnOuz1tOgg/giphy.gif
    giusnake posted the 12/07/2019 at 11:51 AM
    rbz Bha si j'y joue en ce moment même.. suffit de voir mes succès sur mon profil.. plusieurs peuvent te le confirmer
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre