ajouter un tigre
[Blu-ray] Un beau coffret pour Dragon Ball
Un beau et cher coffret pour Dragon Ball
Le coffret regroupe toute la série DBZ, avec en bonus un artbook et une figurine de Son Goku
https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1176442431488823297
posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:23 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
10
)
bloodborne
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:24 PM
Ahhh dbz. Je pensais dragon ball
gat
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:25 PM
Ca sort chez nous ?
hayatevibritania
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:27 PM
gat
Funimation donc USA
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:30 PM
JE DECONSEILLE CE BLU-RAY
serve
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:31 PM
Le prix aussi il est beau 350 Dollars (Donc en euro logiquement 317 euros) mais si il débarque chez nous 350 euros
madd
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:43 PM
Du coup, c'est du vrai 16:9?
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:44 PM
madd
Du faux 4/3 askip.
alexharris59
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 12:49 PM
300£ c'est pas donné.
Perso j'attends de voir ce que la Toei va nous faire car après la ressortie des films en bluray j'ai quand même un gros espoir de voir la série sortir en bluray.
dokidokii
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 01:08 PM
De la grosse merde Americaine de FUNimation.
Bourré de filtres anti-grain qui détruisent l'image, faux 4:3 (coupé des 4 côtes)...
Une insulte aux fans.
Vivement un Blu-ray Japonais de Toei Animation, qu'on attend depuis plus d'une dizaine d'années
jesuisunarbre
posted
the 09/24/2019 at 01:19 PM
Tu as oublié le "Z"
