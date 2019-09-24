profile
[Blu-ray] Un beau coffret pour Dragon Ball
Un beau et cher coffret pour Dragon Ball



Le coffret regroupe toute la série DBZ, avec en bonus un artbook et une figurine de Son Goku
https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1176442431488823297
    posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:23 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    bloodborne posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:24 PM
    Ahhh dbz. Je pensais dragon ball
    gat posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:25 PM
    Ca sort chez nous ?
    hayatevibritania posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:27 PM
    gat Funimation donc USA
    amassous posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:30 PM
    JE DECONSEILLE CE BLU-RAY
    serve posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:31 PM
    Le prix aussi il est beau 350 Dollars (Donc en euro logiquement 317 euros) mais si il débarque chez nous 350 euros
    madd posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:43 PM
    Du coup, c'est du vrai 16:9?
    amassous posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:44 PM
    madd Du faux 4/3 askip.
    alexharris59 posted the 09/24/2019 at 12:49 PM
    300£ c'est pas donné.

    Perso j'attends de voir ce que la Toei va nous faire car après la ressortie des films en bluray j'ai quand même un gros espoir de voir la série sortir en bluray.
    dokidokii posted the 09/24/2019 at 01:08 PM
    De la grosse merde Americaine de FUNimation.

    Bourré de filtres anti-grain qui détruisent l'image, faux 4:3 (coupé des 4 côtes)...

    Une insulte aux fans.

    Vivement un Blu-ray Japonais de Toei Animation, qu'on attend depuis plus d'une dizaine d'années
    jesuisunarbre posted the 09/24/2019 at 01:19 PM
    Tu as oublié le "Z"
