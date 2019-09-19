profile
[Artbook] Death Stranding en Français
L'artbook en Français de Death Stranding est en préco pour 29.90€



Perso, j'aurai bien vu un Artbook collector avec un boîtier futuriste et des goodies

Artbook Death Stranding VF
https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1174756117018267650
    posted the 09/19/2019 at 06:47 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    malroth posted the 09/19/2019 at 07:07 PM
    on a même pas un aperçu des illustrations.

    c'est que des images ou ya du texte un peu pour décrire l'univers, les personnages...ect ???
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/19/2019 at 08:35 PM
    malroth normalement il devrait y avoir du texte pour décrire l'environnement et les personnages
    malroth posted the 09/19/2019 at 08:53 PM
    leblogdeshacka ça pourrait m'interesser alors.
    madd posted the 09/19/2019 at 08:55 PM
    malroth Fais gaffe, le livre spoil, vaut mieux le prendre après avoir fait le jeu.
