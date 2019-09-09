profile
[Arte] Tellement fan : les groupies contre-attaquent
Nouveau reportage d'Arte

    posted the 09/09/2019 at 04:38 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    poliof posted the 09/09/2019 at 05:14 PM
    Arte best chaîne ever.
    anakaris posted the 09/09/2019 at 05:43 PM
    Chez nous on appelle ça des fanboy
    dabaz posted the 09/09/2019 at 05:47 PM
    poliof Je valide.

    Regardez d'urgence la série documentaire Cosmos avant qu'ils ne la retirent de leur chaîne. Elle est exceptionnelle.
    gunstarred posted the 09/09/2019 at 06:18 PM
    Très intéressant
