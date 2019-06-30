ajouter un tigre
profile
LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker
0
Like
Likers
name : LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker
platform : Xbox One
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Telltale Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2897
visites since opening : 3023534
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Star Wars] Premières images de LEGO Star Wars
Dévoilé lors de l'E3 2019, LEGO Star Wars s'affiche avec quelques images.















Le jeu sera disponible sur One, PS4, Switch et PC
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/30/2019 at 12:52 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    kinectical posted the 06/30/2019 at 01:11 PM
    Va t’il y avoir l’open world inutile comme dans quasiment tout les jeux lego à présent?
    grievous32 posted the 06/30/2019 at 01:15 PM
    Kinectical un open world inutile ? Dans Star Wars ? Inutile ? Dans Star Wars ? Ooooookay !
    kinectical posted the 06/30/2019 at 01:31 PM
    grievous32 je parle des open world dans tout les jeux lego qui servent juste à remplir comme le jeu the incredibles les niveaux sont sympa mais l’open world est boff si ils pouvais se concentrer juste sur dés niveau de serait déjà bien
    smashfan posted the 06/30/2019 at 01:32 PM
    Day one !
    grievous32 posted the 06/30/2019 at 01:33 PM
    Kinectical qui te dit que ce sera la même chose ?
    hebuspsa posted the 06/30/2019 at 02:33 PM
    Une date de sortie?
    kinectical posted the 06/30/2019 at 02:58 PM
    grievous32 dans tout les jeux lego à présent ils foutent un open world je voit pas pourquoi ils ne le ferait pas mais j’espère me tromper
    kinectical posted the 06/30/2019 at 03:02 PM
    grievous32 j’ai eu ma réponse avec une nouvelle de début juin il y aura bien l’open world bref sans moi encore malheureusement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre