leblogdeshacka
[Netflix] Le programme de Mai 2019
Le programme du mois de Mai se dévoile enfin, avec des grosses cartouches, comme la saison 4 de Lucifer ou le film avec Zac Efron.




1er Mai

-DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Saison 3
-Lara Croft Le Berceau de la Vie
-La Vie d’une autre
-Mesrine l’instinct de mort
-Mesrine l’ennemi public
-Knock down the House

3 Mai

-Mr Holmes
-Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile
-The Last Summer
-Dead to me Saison 1
-C’est ma famille
-Malgré tout
-Flinch Saison 1 :
-Dead to Me Saison 1
-Tuca & Bertie Saison 1
-Cupcake et Duno Services en tous genres Saison 2

5 Mai

-La Résurrection du Christ

7Mai

-Suits Avocats sur Mesure – saison 7

9 Mai

-Magic Mike XXL
-ET L’Extra-terrestre

10 Mai

-Remastered The Lion’s Share
-Un Week-end à Napa Wine Country
-The Society Saison 1
-Un week end à Napa
- Easy Saison 3

11 Mai

-Café Society

12 Mai

-Lucifer Saison 4

13 Mai

-Ma Loute
-Malibu Rescue

14 Mai

-The Nice Guys

17 Mai

-The Rain Saison 2
-It’s Bruno Saison 1
-1994 Mini-série
-See You Yesterday

22 Mai

-Furie
-Prêt à tout

24 Mai

-The Perfection
-Après Maria
-Le bout du monde
-Booksmart
-The Perfection
-Après Maria
-Le bout du monde
-Booksmart
-The Perfection
-Nola Darling n’en fait qu’à sa tête Saison 2
-What/IF – 1ere partie
-Haute Mer Saison 1

31 Mai

-When they see us
-When They See Us Saison 1
-How to Sell Drugs Online
-Bad Blood Saison 2
-Good Girls Saison 2
-How to Sell Druges Online (FAST)
-Dans leur regard
-Homicide en série
-Always be my maybee




Sur le départ




Elementary — Saisons 1 à 5 : 8 mai
Modern Family — Saison 7 : 8 mai
8 Miles : 8 mai
Public Enemies : 8 mai
ParaNorman : 8 mai
Notorious B.I.G : 10 mai
Paranormal Activity : The Marked Ones : 13 mai
MegaMind : 14 mai
The Diary of a Teenage Girl : 20 mai
The Imitation Game : 27 mai
Kill Bill — Volume 1 à 2 : 31 mai
Spy Kids — Volume 1, 2 et 3 : 31 mai
Pulp Fiction : 31 mai
The Artist : 31 mai
Drive – 5 avril
Walt Before Mickey – 5 avril
Rencontre avec Joe Black – 5 avril
Dragon Rouge – 5 avril
Hannibal – 5 avril
Camping 2 – 15 avril










    posted the 04/26/2019 at 03:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    walterwhite posted the 04/26/2019 at 03:50 PM
    À part Good Girls, rien ne m’intéresse :/
    losz posted the 04/26/2019 at 04:12 PM
    Comme d'hab, rien d’intéressant sur Netflix.
    darksly posted the 04/26/2019 at 04:52 PM
    Moi qui adorait modern family et les series marvel/netflix je pense que dès l'arrivée de Disney + se sera ciao netflix.
    dungas73 posted the 04/26/2019 at 05:25 PM
    DARK SAISON 2 !!
    palan posted the 04/26/2019 at 05:29 PM
    C'était pas le 8 mai pour lucifer s4.
