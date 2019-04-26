Le programme du mois de Mai se dévoile enfin, avec des grosses cartouches, comme la saison 4 de Lucifer ou le film avec Zac Efron.
1er Mai
-DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Saison 3
-Lara Croft Le Berceau de la Vie
-La Vie d’une autre
-Mesrine l’instinct de mort
-Mesrine l’ennemi public
-Knock down the House
3 Mai
-Mr Holmes
-Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile
-The Last Summer
-Dead to me Saison 1
-C’est ma famille
-Malgré tout
-Flinch Saison 1 :
-Dead to Me Saison 1
-Tuca & Bertie Saison 1
-Cupcake et Duno Services en tous genres Saison 2
5 Mai
-La Résurrection du Christ
7Mai
-Suits Avocats sur Mesure – saison 7
9 Mai
-Magic Mike XXL
-ET L’Extra-terrestre
10 Mai
-Remastered The Lion’s Share
-Un Week-end à Napa Wine Country
-The Society Saison 1
-Un week end à Napa
- Easy Saison 3
11 Mai
-Café Society
12 Mai
-Lucifer Saison 4
13 Mai
-Ma Loute
-Malibu Rescue
14 Mai
-The Nice Guys
17 Mai
-The Rain Saison 2
-It’s Bruno Saison 1
-1994 Mini-série
-See You Yesterday
22 Mai
-Furie
-Prêt à tout
24 Mai
-The Perfection
-Après Maria
-Le bout du monde
-Booksmart
-The Perfection
-Après Maria
-Le bout du monde
-Booksmart
-The Perfection
-Nola Darling n’en fait qu’à sa tête Saison 2
-What/IF – 1ere partie
-Haute Mer Saison 1
31 Mai
-When they see us
-When They See Us Saison 1
-How to Sell Drugs Online
-Bad Blood Saison 2
-Good Girls Saison 2
-How to Sell Druges Online (FAST)
-Dans leur regard
-Homicide en série
-Always be my maybee
Sur le départ
Elementary — Saisons 1 à 5 : 8 mai
Modern Family — Saison 7 : 8 mai
8 Miles : 8 mai
Public Enemies : 8 mai
ParaNorman : 8 mai
Notorious B.I.G : 10 mai
Paranormal Activity : The Marked Ones : 13 mai
MegaMind : 14 mai
The Diary of a Teenage Girl : 20 mai
The Imitation Game : 27 mai
Kill Bill — Volume 1 à 2 : 31 mai
Spy Kids — Volume 1, 2 et 3 : 31 mai
Pulp Fiction : 31 mai
The Artist : 31 mai
Drive – 5 avril
Walt Before Mickey – 5 avril
Rencontre avec Joe Black – 5 avril
Dragon Rouge – 5 avril
Hannibal – 5 avril
Camping 2 – 15 avril