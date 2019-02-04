ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
401
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2680
visites since opening : 2706198
leblogdeshacka > blog
Un poster pour le Joker en attendant le teaser demain !!
Le Joker de Todd Phillips se dévoile avec un premier poster et une future bande annonce (Demain !! )

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvwiSWfpn-M/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/02/2019 at 03:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    shinz0 posted the 04/02/2019 at 04:02 PM
    Pendant ce temps y a le nouveau look du Joker dans Gotham
    http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2019/04/gotham-un-premier-apercu-du-joker-et-le-spot-tv-qui-va-avec.html
    victornewman posted the 04/02/2019 at 04:15 PM
    leblogdeshacka tu nous tiens au jus pour le film Joker demain
    sylphide posted the 04/02/2019 at 04:18 PM
    Dans le Comic un moment Batman deviens un dieu de la connaissance et pose une question, quel est l'identité du Joker et la réponse est qu'il y en a plusieurs.

    Joker Joaquin Phoenix(des parents de bruce)
    Joker Jerome et Jeremiah
    un autre plu-tard.

    Joker n'est pas un personnage mais une idée.
    whookid posted the 04/02/2019 at 04:36 PM
    shinz0 My god...
    escobar posted the 04/02/2019 at 04:45 PM
    shinz0 mais
    chiotgamer posted the 04/02/2019 at 05:00 PM
    La déception j'ai cru qu'on parlait de smash lol
    lordguyver posted the 04/02/2019 at 05:20 PM
    chiotgamer
    jf17 posted the 04/02/2019 at 05:25 PM
    shinz0 en attendant l'acteur qui joue le joker dans Gotham, bien dirigé ferais un très bon joker dans un film.
    mrvince posted the 04/02/2019 at 05:42 PM
    J'y crois depuis le début avec Phenix qui est un acteur incroyable et le délire d'en faire un film a "petit" budget sombre et réaliste. J'espère ne pas être déçus.
    jeanouillz posted the 04/02/2019 at 05:49 PM
    Il va ressembler à ça dans Smash le joker ????
    T'as même pas eu la news link49
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre