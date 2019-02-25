profile
Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
6
Likes
Likers
name : Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
401
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2588
visites since opening : 2574009
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une date pour Resident Evil sur Switch
Une date de sortie pour les jeux Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil et Resident Evil 4 vient d'être annoncée. Les jeux seront disponibles le 21 Mai aux US.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    link1983 posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:23 PM
    Boîte ou uniquement demat?
    kayl posted the 02/25/2019 at 05:47 PM
    J'espère que pour Resident Evil 4, il sera possible de jouer avec le gameplay "wiimote". Mais ça sens le gros portage fainéant de Capcom.
    jeanouillz posted the 02/25/2019 at 05:58 PM
    J'aime bien la Switch mais je commence à en avoir marre de jouer aux remake ...
    fid posted the 02/25/2019 at 08:20 PM
    A ce rithme dans 1 an il ne pouront plus sortir de portage.... ils auront tous porté !
    piratees posted the 02/25/2019 at 08:24 PM
    NAN tes fou reste la PS5 pour tous recommencé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre