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[Star Fox] La première baffe graphique de Nintendo?
Je précise que j'ai fait la démo en mode portable. Voici quelques images maison :





















J'adore le design des personnages. La maniabilité est au top. Graphiquement, le jeu est magnifique. Dommage que la démo soit assez courte.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    aeris201
    posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:01 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    vyse posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:07 PM
    Un jeu dur rail qui reprend un game design d'il ya 30 ans.. heureusement que graphiquement ça tient la route
    ducknsexe posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:07 PM
    Non mais le visage de fox il est super bien fait, le moteur maison de Velan Studios fais des merveilles. J espère que Nintendo fera une nouvelle collaboration avec ce futur second party
    51love posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:11 PM
    le jeu est tres beau pour le support, c'est sur, apres effectivement le genre s'y prete bien.
    thejoke posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:19 PM
    Baffe c'est un grand mot mais c'est joli oui.
    cyr posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:26 PM
    Sans être méchant, c'est pas avec ça qu'on pourra juger quoique ce soit (precalculer).

    Non la baffe que j'ai eu sur switch2 ' c'est sur resident evil requiem, au tous début dans la ville avec la pluie
    aeris201 posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:29 PM
    James a trop la classe
    nigel posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:39 PM
    cyr Non c'est pas du precalculé pour le coup
    fdestroyer posted the 06/13/2026 at 05:49 PM
    Précise "claque" graphique NS2 alors!!

    Parce que des claques graphiques dans son histoire ils en ont mis, et pas des moindres.
    (rien que la mode 7 c'était un truc de fou)
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