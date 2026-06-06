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Final Fantasy VII Revelation
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name : Final Fantasy VII Revelation
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
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[Final Fantasy VII Revelation] Key Art, Costumes et images version Switch 2


On commence par des images de la version Switch 2 :















Puis aux messages de Kitase, Nomura et Hamaguchi concernant Final Fantasy VII Revelation :







Puis au key art du titre :



Il y a des nouveaux costumes pour Cloud et Tifa dans Final Fantasy VII Revelation. Ces costumes sont liés à un système de classes qui confère aux personnages des mouvements uniques :





Le troisième volet de la trilogie sortira simultanée sur Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X et PC.

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/here-are-the-first-final-fantasy-7-revelation-nintendo-switch-2-screenshots/
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    posted the 06/06/2026 at 09:49 AM by link49
    comments (4)
    51love posted the 06/06/2026 at 09:52 AM
    Si c'est la version Switch 2 alors leur implémentation du DLSS a bien progressé au niveau des cheveux
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/06/2026 at 09:57 AM
    Le jeu est dispo dans quasiment un et ça commence déjà
    Et ce sont des images de cinématiques
    redxiii102 posted the 06/06/2026 at 10:01 AM
    Le troisième volet de la trilogie sortira simultanée sur Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X et Pc
    Series S aussi.
    xynot posted the 06/06/2026 at 10:01 AM
    Le keyart façon Avengers par contre, pas trop fan
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