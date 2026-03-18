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Fire Emblem : Fortune's Wave
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name : Fire Emblem : Fortune's Wave
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
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[Switch 2] Les RPG à surveiller en 2026


La Switch 2 verra arriver un nombre croissant de RPG en 2026 :

- Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The Adventures of Elliot
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Remake
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition
- Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Brigandine: Abyss
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok

Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k/
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    aeris565
    posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:09 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:12 PM
    The Adventures of Elliot (j'aurais pu l'acheter sur NS2, mais format GKC...dommage).
    Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave, lui par contre, je passerais pas à coté
    aeris565 posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:17 PM
    Le 16 avril ya Pragmata, Tomodachi Life et Xenoblade X NS2 en physique.

    Planning chargé sur Switch
    micheljackson posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:18 PM
    Des remakes, du portage, du multi, mouais...
    neetsen posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:20 PM
    0 Nouveautés
    Enfin si mais rien de novateur
    angelsduck posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:25 PM
    Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave c'est day one pour moi. Brigandine: Abyss à voir si vf ou pas
    rogeraf posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:30 PM
    J'ai vu un certain Cromosons Desert en indés
    evasnake posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:31 PM
    mmmmh, peut on vraiment dire que ce sont des RPG de 2026
    rogeraf posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:39 PM
    Ils vont sortir ce bon vieil Oblivion que j'avais pris sur PC quand j'avais 20 ans ... Et ba dis donc
    hyoga57 posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:43 PM
    Mouais, à part le Trails c’est pas folichon.
    akinen posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:45 PM
    Fire emblem et trails. Le reste m’en fiche
    azerty posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:59 PM
    Non merci...
    wickette posted the 03/18/2026 at 02:19 PM
    nicolasgourry elliott je l’ai trouvé trop brouillon techniquement sir la demo switch 2, un espèce de film flou et un peu d’aliasing ça et la difficulté trop conciliante ont suffit pour me repousser de l’achat
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