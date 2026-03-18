La Switch 2 verra arriver un nombre croissant de RPG en 2026 :
- Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The Adventures of Elliot
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Remake
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition
- Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Brigandine: Abyss
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok
Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k/
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posted the 03/18/2026 at 01:09 PM by link49
Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave, lui par contre, je passerais pas à coté
Planning chargé sur Switch
Enfin si mais rien de novateur