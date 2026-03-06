Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition
10
Likers
name : Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
477
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18917
visites since opening : 32851283
link49 > blog
[Switch 2] Xenoblade Chronicles X : A ce prix, c'est déjà plus intéressant


Auchan vient de lancer les réservations pour la version Switch 2 de Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. Le titre est affiché à 49.99€. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira en version physique le 16 avril 2026.

Source : https://www.auchan.fr/nintendo-xenoblade-chronicles-x-definitive-edition-nintendo-switch-2/pr-C1870071/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/06/2026 at 03:57 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    burningcrimson posted the 03/06/2026 at 04:03 PM
    50 euros le jeu wii u + maj fainéante quand même...
    soulfull posted the 03/06/2026 at 04:07 PM
    Trop de jeux à faire pour ma part . Même à 10 balles je n'achète plus un jeu que je ne compte pas enchainer de suite.
    cyr posted the 03/06/2026 at 04:41 PM
    Enfin si on a pas la version switch, c'est plutôt pas mal...mais sinon faut faire la maj a 10€.....
    nyseko posted the 03/06/2026 at 04:53 PM
    Le jeux était trouvable dans les 42-43€ donc c'est un peu plus chère que le jeu NS + l'update à 5€ mais tout de même assez proche.

    cyr 5€ la mise à jour.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo