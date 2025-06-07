Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Resident Evil Requiem
name : Resident Evil Requiem
link49
[RER et TOBR] Les jeux sortent cette semaine, vous allez les acheter?


Le 27 févier, le jeu Resident Evil Requiemesera disponible. Vous allez le prendre sur quel support? Avez-vous opté pour le Bundle sur Switch 2?



Le jeu Tales of Berseria Remastered sort le même jour. Pensez-vous le prendre également?

Source : https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Jeux-Nintendo-Switch-2/Resident-Evil-Requiem-2915501.html/
    posted the 02/22/2026 at 06:29 AM by link49
