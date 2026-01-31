profile
all
Février 2026, l'année commence vraiment



Date : 5 Février I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2




Date : 6 Février I PC/PS5


Date : 6 Février I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 10 Février I PC/PS5/XSX




Date : 11 Février I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2


Date : 11 Février I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 12 Février I NS2




Date : 13 Février I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2


Date : 13 Février I PC/PS5/XSX (Avril : NS2)



Date : 19 Février I NS2 (PC/PS5/XSX 2026)


Date : 19 Février I PC


Date : 19 Février I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 26 Février I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 27 Février I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2


Date : 27 Février I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch

Date : 27 Février I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch


Janvier nous avons eu :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn


Un mois avec normalement un événement de Nintendo et de Sony.
    posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (19)
    altendorf posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:00 PM
    "commence vraiment"
    jenicris posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:01 PM
    Requiem
    vyse posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:13 PM
    la vache...autant de diversité dans le jeu vidéo en un mois..
    newtechnix posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:14 PM
    RE Requiem et Nioh 3
    cyr posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:21 PM
    jenicris d'accord pour requiem. Et tous le monde sera servi en même temps. Une première depuis fort fort longtemps
    aozora78 posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:25 PM
    Hades 2, Dispatch, Syberia The World Before... j'ai eu un mois de janvier de fou


    Next : ReAnimal, NiOh3, Re9
    adamjensen posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:28 PM
    - Cristol : Theater of idols (A voir, je connaissais pas)
    - Yakuza Kiwami 3 (Je comptais le prendre, mais vu l'état de la démo, je vais "peut-être" attendre une baisse de prix)
    - Romeo is a Dead Man
    - Reanimal
    - Styx : Blades of Greed (Enfin le 3ème volet)
    - Resident Evil : Requiem (La question ne se pose même pas)
    marchand2sable posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:34 PM
    Même sans prendre RE9, il y a du très bon comme Romeo, Yakuza, Reanimal ou encore Nioh 3. C'est un excellent mois.
    snave posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:39 PM
    altendorf Pourquoi tu ris ? C'est vrai ce qu'il dit. 2026 commence avec Février, il n'y avait rien d'intéressant au mois de Janvier (en tout cas pour moi).

    Pour moi ça sera :

    Dragon Quest 7
    Reanimal
    Romeo is a Dead man
    RE9 Requiem
    zboubi480 posted the 01/31/2026 at 02:48 PM
    Reanimal
    sdkios posted the 01/31/2026 at 03:07 PM
    Yakuza 3 et RE9 pour moi, Romeo is a dead man me tente aussi, mas je le prendrai surement apres avoir platiné les deux autres, sinon j'aurai trop a faire !
    mrpopulus posted the 01/31/2026 at 03:09 PM
    RE9 de sûr déjà et peut être Reanimal à voir
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/31/2026 at 03:35 PM
    Beaucoup de jeux intéressants, de sûr je prends RE9, le reste on verra.
    sonilka posted the 01/31/2026 at 03:46 PM
    Ah. Heureusement qu'il y a RE9 sinon l'année aurait commencé bien plus tard me concernant.
    ducknsexe posted the 01/31/2026 at 04:17 PM
    Resident evil 9
    Cristol
    Reanimal

    Pas mal ce mois de février.
    mercure7 posted the 01/31/2026 at 04:36 PM
    Du Resident Evil et du Suda51, c'est en effet déjà pas mal pour commencer l'année
    darkwii posted the 01/31/2026 at 04:36 PM
    Résident evil requiem
    Reanimal
    Gear club unlimited
    leonsilverburg posted the 01/31/2026 at 04:36 PM
    Mais un mois de janvier qui a été le bienvenue pour faire du backlog !
    Février, en effet, on lâche les chevaux !
    natedrake posted the 01/31/2026 at 05:00 PM
    Mario Tennis Fever, Reanimal et Gear Club Unlimited 3 sur Switch 2 pour moi.
